Dreamweaver Lures, the Ludington-based fishing lure manufacturer, got a permit allowing for its move into a defunct pre-school at the Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.
The company is set to move into the former Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, after purchasing it from Ludington Area Schools in April.
The move will take them out of its 5,000-square-foot building and into nearly 16,000 square feet spread across two structures.
Dreamweaver probably won’t be making the move until late this year or early 2023, according to co-owner Shane Ruboyianes.
The company employs 12 people and plans to expand to about 20 after the move, Ruboyianes said.
The adaptive reuse permit issued by the Planning Commission allows the vacant building to be used for a purpose other than the one it was designed for.
Commissioner Melissa Reed said Dreamweaver’s new building is “a really neat reuse.”
“I think it’s a cool thing to do in a location like that, in the Fourth Ward,” she said. “I’m just really intrigued by it … and pleased with your creativity and entrepreneurship.”
Dreamweaver plans on using the building for offices and preparing its products for sale. Ruboyianes described Dreamweaver as “a very light manufacturer” that outsources much of its manufacturing to other firms in the region.
“It would be airbrushing, decoration and packaging, and then warehousing and then shipping,” Ruboyianes said of business to be done on-site.
State law regulates pollution from surface coating operations like those at Dreamweaver. However, the volume of coating they use in a month falls “way, way, way below” the threshold triggering regulations, Ruboyianes said.
“You really don’t have to have any special regulations … until you get to a usage of 200 gallons per month,” he told the commission, “and we’re less than 200 gallons in a year.”
Work to be done on the former pre-school includes replacing the roof and installing an overhead door for freight deliveries. Ruboyianes said the company will likely build some sort of entryway, but he doesn’t “think anything too drastic will happen to the outside.”
Inside, he imagines classrooms being dedicated to individual products, so they can “keep things a little more organized and do a better job at what we do.”
An 1,800-square-foot outbuilding is being considered for use as a painting area, Ruboyianes said.
Dreamweaver purchased the building for $115,250.
Bed and breakfast
Commissioners also granted a special land use permit allowing for a bed and breakfast at 610 W. Ludington Ave.
The one-unit bed and breakfast will sleep five, with a kitchen, a living room and a small dining room, according to owner Patrick Patterson. The site offers “a little bit above average” parking capacity, he said.
Only four-to-five occupants are expected on-site at a time, mainly during the summer and holidays, according to earlier meeting minutes.
Patterson owns the property with his wife, Planning Commissioner Melissa Reed, who recused herself from discussing and voting on the permit.
In other business, the commission also edited the accessory dwelling unit ordinance to limit ADU size by the principal structure’s square footage, not footprint.