Dredging in the Ludington harbor is done by — for now.
According to Brandon Hubbard, public affairs specialist with the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the first round of dredging scheduled for this summer was completed overnight Wednesday.
Viking Marine Construction out of Holland did the work. Surveys of what had been dredged had been done, but the work has not yet signed off as completed, Hubbard said.
Crews will return later in summer to dredge more of the harbor. The project was split because of being funded through two different funding bills approved by Congress, Hubbard said.
Viking dredges removed some 31,500 cubic yards of sand and silt that had reduced depth to less-than-called for on marine charts.
Dredged material was deposited offshore 5,000 to 8,000 feet south of the south breakwater near Pere Marquette Township’s Buttersville Park and Campground.
According to the Corps, the sand and silt provide beach nourishment.