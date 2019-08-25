A roofed porch was destroyed early this morning in a vehicle crash on East Ludington Avenue, and the driver is lodged in jail, according to Ludington police.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old Manistee man driving westbound on Ludington Avenue veered off of the road, Ludington Police Sgt. Tony Kuster told the Daily News.
The man's vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Durango, struck and bent a fire hydrant located at the northwest corner of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street, according to Kuster.
The vehicle continued to travel westbound across three lawns of properties on the north side of the avenue, and it damaged a house sign, before coming to rest when the car crashed into the porch of the house at 807 E. Ludington Ave., according to Kuster.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and he was not injured, Kuster said.
The driver was subsequently lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting and obstructing an officer, and the malicious destruction of police property, Kuster said.
Three Ludington Police Department officers, two Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies and one Michigan State Police trooper responded to the scene.
