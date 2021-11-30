The 16-year-old male driver of a pickup truck involved in a single-vehicle fatal accident Sunday morning in Oceana County was listed in serious condition Tuesday at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Three other passengers in the truck all sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals in Muskegon according to the Michigan State Police Hart Post which investigated the accident. Those passengers are identified as a 19-year-old Hart girl and two 17-year-old boys, both from Hart.
A 23-year-old Shelby man, a fourth passenger in the truck, died following the 12:45 a.m. accident.
Although an exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined, state police say it is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree on West Taylor Road near North 72nd Avenue in Hart Township.