One of the state’s big energy companies is out surveying area landowners about a potential solar panel project, but if anything, such a project is in the very preliminary stages.
At least one resident in Victory Township received a card or note from a representative of DTE Energy about a solar panel project there, but the intent is more to gauge landowner interest said a company spokesperson.
“These are very, very, very preliminary conversations with landowners to see if there is any interest in a potential future project,” said Cindy Hecht, DTE Energy spokesperson. “These are very, very early, preliminary discussions and there is no approved or planned project in Mason County at this point.”
Hecht said the company seeks out landowners throughout the region and state to determine if there is any interest in creating a solar project.
“DTE is constantly evaluating areas around the state for potential solar development,” Hecht said. “It doesn’t mean a project is coming, and it doesn’t mean that we have projects in development.”
Rather, Hecht said, it is an indication that DTE Energy is seeking out potential areas where a project could come to fruition.
“That’s what the card referred to,” she said.
Hecht did not know if residents in other townships in Mason County received the cards from DTE Energy officials.
Mason County adopted an ordinance earlier this to allow for solar panel projects, and it affects most townships in the county except Grant, Hamlin and Pere Marquette townships. Those townships have their own zoning ordinances. The county adopted its zoning ordinance in October after months of work by the county’s planning commission.