A community is still hurting today following an early Saturday morning blaze that destroyed the Dublin General Store, located at 18372 Hoxeyville Road in Wellston in Manistee County.
The store has been a destination, not only residents in the area, but for Manistee County visitors and vacationers.
Manistee County Sheriff John O'Hagan stated in a press release that his office is in the process of investigating the structure fire that ravaged the store just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning in Norman Township.
A witness called central dispatch at 2:57 a.m. to report the structure was fully engulfed, O'Hagan stated in the release.
“Deputies have been on scene all day investigating the incident,” he stated. "The sheriff’s office reviewed surveillance video and were on scene canvassing the neighborhood and conducting interviews while working closely with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigator."
O’Hagan also reported that no one was injured in the incident.
The store has been around since the 1930s and began making jerky in the mid-1970s, earning it the nickname “The Jerky Place.”
Greg and Bonnie Fischer, third-generation owners of the store, posted a message on the store's facebook page Saturday.
“We are so sad to inform all of our loyal, loving customers, that early this morning our store caught fire. We are all currently at a loss for words. We apologize to all of our long-distance customers who may have been traveling to us for the big holiday weekend. We will share more details when available,” the post stated.
The store's Facebook page has been flooded with messages of condolence and support, and many users have been sharing stories of trips to the general store.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information that could be pertinent to the investigation to contact Manistee Central Dispatch at (231) 723-6241.