Logan Kibbey will finally have his Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday, and while he’s thrilled to have the pin, badge and red, white and blue neckerchief, the 17-year-old knows that his time with the Boy Scouts is nearing its end.
He’ll age out of the Boy Scouts — which has been part of his life for years — when he turns 18.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” said Kibbey, a junior at Mason County Central and a scout with Troop 1193.
Kibbey has been waiting quite a while for the ceremony.
He finished his Eagle Scout project almost a year ago, and officially became an Eagle Scout on Oct. 17, 2022. But the ceremony was delayed due to the consistently unpredictable weather of the past several months.
He wanted to have the ceremony outdoors — at the Wilwin Lodge veterans retreat, which is the site of his Eagle Scout project — so conducive weather was a must.
For his project, Kibbey planned, organized and oversaw the installation of two lifesaving stations at Wilwin Lodge.
The stations have emergency information, like First Aid instructions, when to call 911, signs of drowning, a lifesaving ring, buoys and more, as well as a spot for veterans to post bulletins.
Kibbey started the project in September 2021, so it’s been no small commitment.
In order to demonstrate leadership, Kibbey directed members of his troop in the installation of the stations.
His mother, Nanette Kibbey-Scribner, said Kibbey’s role was directorial; he maintained a hands-off approach, teaching and guiding others rather than doing it all himself.
“Eagle Scout projects are based on the potential Eagle Scout being the foreman of the job, so he had to come up with a plan to be submitted to the council in Grand Rapids for approval,” Nanette said.
Once approved, Kibbey worked on getting supplies, setting a date and rounding up scouts to help.
Nanette said couldn’t be prouder of her son, who has been scouting “since he was in the womb,” she joked.
Scouting does seem to be something that’s in Kibbey’s blood. His older brother, Tristan Scribner, achieved the rare Eagle Scout status in 2012.
Kibbey’s been on a similar path since he started Cub Scouts at age 6.
“You could say I’ve been doing it all my life,” he said.
Kibbey hopes to continue to apply some of the skills and lessons of leadership and service he’s learned through scouts. He’s considering majoring in information technology or engineering when he heads off to college.
And though his scouting career might be starting to wind down, he’s very proud of what he’s achieved over the years, and his Eagle Scout project is no exception.
“The overall basis of scouting is to find stuff you enjoy,” Kibbey said. “The project is to get you involved in the community, build relationships in the community and learn how to lead. … I wanted to do that project, and it gives me something to look back on.
“I’m really hoping that it stands the test of time, because that’s the purpose of an Eagle Scout project — that after you finish it, it lasts a long time.”
Once the ceremony commences, Kibbey will add his Eagle Scout badge to a collection of about 40 others he’s amassed over the years, Nanette said.
Kibbey said he wants to encourage all kids to give Boy Scouts a try, adding, “it’s an amazing experience.”
He thanked Malliett Construction, Thalman Construction, SRM Concrete, Hardman Construction, Meijer and Lake Michigan Carferry for donating materials to his project.