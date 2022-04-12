During Easter, members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1354 in Ludington, its auxiliary as well as the Danish Brotherhood, are putting together baskets for area senior citizens and local veterans to help celebrate the holiday and to let people in the community know that people are thinking about them.
In the past, around Thanksgiving, the group provided food baskets for seniors, veterans and disabled adults in the community.
Sandy Lemere said this time, the group felt it wanted to do something with Easter.
“We talked with area senior centers and decided they were already providing enough food,” she said. “We decided to do toiletry items, the stuff that they may not be able to afford to buy.”
The Eagles club and auxiliary with the Danish Brotherhood came together with a few other businesses and purchased items like soap, toothbrushes, hand cream, shaving cream, dish soup, paper towels, toilet paper, dryer sheets and laundry baskets.
“We purchased or got them donated,” she said. “The baskets will be delivered all week long.”
She said the Scottville Area Senior Center helped the group find seniors in need. The groups will bring a lot of the baskets there this week, and the senior center will help us get the items dispersed.
“This is a wonderful thing for them to do, particularly this time of year,” said Scottville Area Senior Center Director Bill Kearns. ”It really defines the human spirit.”
Lemere said this project exceeded her expectations and is excited to help provide a little cheer for area seniors.
The Eagles in the past have helped provide Thanksgiving dinners, hold an Angel Tree event with provided 76 gifts this past year to seniors in the area, and provided area children with Christmas gifts.
This is also the second event that the Eagles and the Danish Brotherhood have collaborated on to give back to the community.