VICTORY TWP. — Throughout the weekend, early childhood educators are gathering at West Shore Community College at the fourth annual Early Childhood Education Summit presented by the West Shore Educational Service District.
The purpose of the event, which kicked off Thursday with a reception, is to equip parents, educators and childcare providers with the tools to meet the social and emotional needs to young children, according to Lisa Morley, professor of early childhood education at WSCC, and Brenda Vronko, an early childhood supervisor at the ESD.
“(The summit) is really a way to bring educators together; not only classroom teachers, but childcare providers, professional and parents — to focus on different concepts and strategies they can use, but also to network with each other,” Vronko said. “This is a way for them to meet other folks in the field (and lean) what’s working in different centers, and have a conference where they can learn important concepts and also communicate with each other.”
The primary focus of the summit is resilience in the child. Educators from throughout the five counties served by the ESD participated in discussions and workshops designed to help providers for bolster mental and social well-being in children and families, which has become an increasingly important point in recent years, according to Morley.
“When we talk to (childcare) providers and teachers in our area, the No. 1 thing they talk about is social and emotional issues with children, and they’re seeing (more) of those issues than they’ve seen ever before in their careers,” Morley said. “We’ve been listening ... and trying to incorporate more tools and strategies to help children who are struggling with these issues.”
