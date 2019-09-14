Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY. * HIGH WAVE ACTION... STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM GRAND HAVEN TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... HOLLAND STATE PARK... MUSKEGON STATE PARK... MEARS STATE PARK IN PENTWATER... STEARNS PARK IN LUDINGTON. GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON... * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WESTERLY WINDS WILL GENERATE WAVES OF 3 TO 5 FEET MAINLY THIS MORNING LEADING TO THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&