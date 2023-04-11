SCOTTVILLE — A preliminary look at Scottville’s annual finances was presented Monday at City Hall ahead of the deadline to finalize the budget in May.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk offered city officials a glimpse at the budget outlook during Monday’s meeting of the city commission. Newkirk used data visualization tools from the city’s recent BS&A accounting software upgrade to present the information.
“We’re not at the end of the year yet, but I’d rather talk about it now,” Newkirk said. “Once we get into the new budget at the next commission meeting, then the numbers start talking to each other, and I wanted to give a summary of where we’re at right now, closing out the year.”
Both revenues and expenditures are poised to be up in comparison to previous years, but the city is bringing in more than it's spending.
The current overall revenue for the fiscal year is a little over $1.83 million, while expenditures total about $1.63 million.
The city budgeted for $2 million in revenue, and about $1.96 million in expenses.
In the general fund, revenues also outpaced expenses, with the city collecting about $826,119 of a budgeted amount of about $859,700.
Expenditures were at $723,165 of a budgeted $941,407.
In the water fund, revenues also exceeded expenditures, at about $308,674 and $205,179 respectively.
The city also appears to be coming out ahead on the sewer fund, with revenues at $321,656 and expenditures at $292,186.
Newkirk said Scottville has "absorbed two rate increases from Ludington in the last two and a half years, and we’ve still managed to generate more revenue annually."
Newkirk said he’s “proud of the progress” the city’s made, and happy it’s done so without increasing rates, considering the current state of the economy.
“Given what inflation and costs and things are, I think we’re doing pretty good, especially to have revenues that high,” he said. “We haven’t raised rates on anything in over two years, so to still be generating this much revenue … we’re doing pretty good.”
Newkirk said the city has benefited from several real estate transactions and property taxes being reassessed at higher values.
The fiscal year doesn't end until June 30, and the budget won’t be finalized until May 8 — with a budget presentation taking place April 24 — but Newkirk said the current figures should be “pretty close” to what they are two weeks from now.
“We can’t just coast to the finish, but we have a pretty good idea of what our revenues and expenses are for the next couple months,” he said Tuesday.