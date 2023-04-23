PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Julia Chambers, president of A Few Friends of the Environment of the World (AFFEW), was happy to see more children involved and participating at this year’s Earth Day Celebration.
The Earth Day celebration was held on Saturday at the Ludington United Methodist Church at 5180 E. Bryant Road.
There was plenty for the children to do on Saturday, including a live presentation of snakes by Jim McGrath. A deeper dive into the different sands across not only Michigan but the world provided by Alan Wernette of the Ludington State Park and lamprey presented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“We always have something for the kids,” said Chambers. “Being a retired teacher I am really about teaching the kids. They are the future and if we can get them involved and excited to learn about the snakes and the environment that is what is really important.”
Hyatt Smith said that her daughter, who saw the Michigan Snakes Alive program which McGrath presented to every fourth-grade classroom in Mason County, wanted her to come to learn more about snakes and not to fear them.
“We are a very natural-minded family, and we do a lot of activities around God’s creation. This was a really good way for them (her kids) to hear so many things from different activists,” Smith said.
Wernette, an interpreter with the state park, brought with him not only animal pets for kids and adults to look at and feel but also many petri dishes filled with sand from Ludington and beaches from all over the world.
“If a child goes to Florida for spring break and plays at the beach, the sand is not the same as we have here,” Wernette said. “If you look at it under the microscope, it is not the same. The size and the texture may be different.”
Wernette said if you look at sand from all over the world, the kids will see it is not the same size. Some sand might be flatter in one part of the world than in another.
Eleven year-old Reagan Knudsen was one of the kids participating on Saturday. She attended the event with her grandfather Paul Forrest.
Knudsen said she wanted to come because she likes the earth.
Besides many vendors and displays, the celebration featured keynote speaker Dave Dempsey.
The presentation was on “A Conversation about Environmental Protection in Michigan.”
Chambers said Saturday the turnout was great and consistent.
At the event, AFFEW volunteers were asking people entering the celebration to sign in to keep a better record of the number of people participating in the annual event.
“I am happy with the turnout this year,” Chambers said.
Chamber said she hopes people realize that there are things they can do to help the environment and continue to help protect the earth.