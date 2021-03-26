One of the joys of the Easter season is participating in Easter egg hunts. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the community egg hunts were canceled, but some are resuming this year.
Cornerstone Baptist Church will be holding a community Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 on the grassy area in front of the church.
“There will be 4,000 plastic eggs filled with candy that were filled by our volunteers,” said Julie Robinson, who works at the church. “This will be the first time we are hosting the Easter egg hunt.”
Robinson said the hunt is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. There will be two sections where the eggs will be placed; one for the younger kids and one for the older kids.
Robinson said if it rains on Saturday, bags filled with candy will be handed out as parents drive past the church.
“We will provide the bag for the eggs,” she said. “There will be a need for kids to bring there own bags of baskets.”
Robinson said the church has between 12 and 15 volunteers for the event.
Shagway Arts Barn, located at 5949 Shagway Road, will also be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday April. The first 50 children are admitted for free, then there will be a $5 entry fee per child or a $15 fee for family.
Kellynn Elizabeth Killips told the Daily News that those who intend to take part in the barn’s hunt must message her on Facebook or call or text her at (231) 340-0252 to ensure they have enough eggs for the number of participants at the barn.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is also hosting an egg hunt and bonnet contest for children with special needs at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. The deadline to RSVP was Friday, but there may be spots available. Call (231) 462-3732 for more information.
If your business, organization or church is hosting an Easter activity, let the Daily News know by emailing editor@ludingtondailynews.com.