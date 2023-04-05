Sunday is Easter, and there’s more than a basketful of local events to help folks mark the occasion.
In addition to Good Friday and Easter services at local churches, a host of egg hunts and other events are also on deck for the weekend.
FRIDAY
• There will be an egg-coloring workshop at 11 a.m. at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
SATURDAY
• The Ladder, at 67 N. State St. in Shelby, invites parents to bring kids to the Easter Egg Extravaganza Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per child with a maximum per-family cost of $10. Festivities include an egg hunt, crafts, games and more.
• From 10 to 11 a.m. there will be an Easter egg hunt at Weesies Brothers Garden Center, 3691 Grant Hwy. in Manistee. Eggs will be hidden around the garden center for the free event, which is recommended for kids 12 and younger.
• St. John’s Lutheran Church will host its annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington.
• The Oceana County Fairgrounds will host the Hart/Silver Lake Community Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday. The hunt will feature 10,000 plastic eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo will start the hunt with a shot from the “Candy Cannon,” which will spread more than 70 pounds of candy on the fairgrounds. Lineup starts at 11:30 a.m., with the hunt and activities begin at noon.
The hunt has age categories: toddlers, ages 3 and younger; early elementary, ages 4-8; and elementary, ages 8-12. Parents are encouraged to accompany their kids.
• From noon to 1 p.m. the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green on South Hancock Street.
• Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 U.S. 10 will host an egg hunt and party from 1 to 3 p.m.
• At 2 p.m. there will be an egg hunt at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
• Stix Bar, at 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, will host an Easter egg hunt and party at 1 p.m., an egg toss at 2 p.m., and a 3 p.m. corn hole tournament.
For more events, see the weekend’s edition of the Ludington Daily News.