MANISTEE – Former Manistee County Sheriff Ed Haik passed away Tuesday evening and today is being remembered by many, especially by those who followed in his footsteps.
Funeral services for the 73-year-old lifelong law enforcement officer will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee, with celebratory meal to be served at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Manistee VFW Post 4499.
“When we experience something like the passing of a former sheriff, it affects all of us,” said current Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski. “It’s truly what they say in law enforcement – it affects all of us. It’s a family.
“When you spend as much time as you do dealing with the people you work with in this profession – doing the type of work that we do where you go on a call and you have to count on your partner to watch your back and make sure that you are safe – we’re always looking after one another, and we really are a family. It’s a loss of a family member.”
Gutowski, who is 37, was in Manistee High School when Haik was sheriff, said he “never worked for him,” but did get to know him well after Haik retired. And of course, the two often talked shop.
“Everybody who holds this office adds their own little flair to it, their own style of how they do things,” said Gutowski. “Ed was a true public servant and someone who gave nearly 31 years of his life to serving the Manistee County community, 16 of which were as sheriff.
“It’s a sacrifice made not only by the person in position, but their entire family, as well – it’s tough – sacrifices … shared by the whole family. He was somebody who came into this office and made it better, somebody who made a positive impact on the office.”
Since taking office himself just one year ago, Gutowski said he “talked to Ed a few times when he came into the office.”
“He was always a happy, fun-loving guy whenever he came in here, always reminiscing about some of his experiences, always had some words of wisdom and feedback,” said Gutowski. “I think one of the things he was most proud of was the fact that he was the youngest sheriff ever elected in Manistee County. I believe he was 35 when he was elected. He asked me how old I was (when I was elected sheriff) because I was pretty close to that. He was pretty satisfied that he still held that distinction for being the youngest person ever elected sheriff in Manistee County – I was 36. So he beat me by one year and I’m completely fine with that.
“It was really cool to hear some of the stories he would tell (and hear him talk) about how far the office has come. He was a very good person to sit and have a chat with.”
Gutowski said he expects the Manistee Sheriff Department will “...participate in (his funeral), I’m still not sure to what capacity, we’re still working on details.”
“The sheriff’s office will be involved with the funeral, and remembrance, for Sheriff Haik. The Michigan Sheriff’s Association … and every sheriff and every undersheriff received notification (Wednesday) morning of his death. I have no doubt that you will see others from other police departments and sheriff’s offices come up and pay their respects. Many sheriffs have already reached out to me with their condolences, and offered their thoughts to his family at this time. I have no doubt that as word continues to spread that we’ll continue to get those calls.”
Former Sheriff John O’Hagan, who was hired by Sheriff Haik in 1989 to be a road deputy, fondly remembers his friend and fellow service officer.
“I have all kinds of memories of Ed,” said O’Hagan. “How can I say this, Ed was like — and I want this to be in a nice way – two different people: as a boss, he was one way, he was pretty strict, and outside of work Ed was a phenomenal person. I got to know him better outside of work because we started to fish and do things together, especially after he retired. When he was a sheriff, though, he was well-respected, he ran a tight ship.
“I spent time with him, fishing all the time, these last 10 years, especially. He loved fishing for perch. When he did retire, he got a nice boat and you always knew what boat was his, and he’d come up and talk to you – so many fishing stories, from falling through the ice catching a lot of fish. He was super to be around, a lot of fun, so different than when he was your boss.
“I’m glad he gave me the opportunity,” said O’Hagan. “He hired me as a temporary because someone else was in a motorcycle accident – with the chance I wasn’t going to stay long – but Ed took a chance on me and I really appreciated it, and after the six months went by, things (had gone) really well and he asked me to stay on, full-time. So that’s how I did my 31 years there.”
O’Hagan said Haik made it a point to routinely get out and visit with the business community, as well with citizens.
“Ed was very well known to our businesses. He made his way around the community because he was so sure that was what he needed to do,” said O’Hagan. “Ed was there, every day, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., like clock work. At 6 a.m. in the morning he was looking for the coffee to be made. He gave Kenny Falk a hard time, all the time, ‘Falk, where’s the coffee?’
“He was quite the investigator, too. Once he was on a scene – there were a few murders over the years – he was like a watchdog. He was on it, and he wouldn’t let go until the thing was solved. Just watching him in motion, as a leader that way, was very impressive.”
Dale Kowalkowski, who began his career in law enforcement as a partner to Haig with the Manistee County Sheriff Department, would himself later be elected sheriff and follow in his mentor’s footsteps.
“For 14 years we were partners, we were on the road together,” said Kowalkowski. “Every time I would see him, he was always in a great mood. I told his wife this morning, ‘Louise, I gotta’ tell you, in reflecting on him, he was a joy to work for,’ and she thanked me for that.
“Yes, I will miss him. Miss running into him on the street, talking to him about fishing or hunting. I learned everything I know about hunting from Ed, just listening to his stories. And I now know about all the good fishing holes, because he told me. We had a great working relationship. I will miss him, I just will.”
Kowalkowski said Haik was a “... pitbull when on a trail, or something.”
“If he was after you, he was going to get you, and he wouldn’t let go,” said Kowalkowski. “There were times it would be crazy, but by golly, he’d be right. I learned a lot from him and though I didn’t always agree with everything he decided to do (when I was his undersheriff) – I’d let my opinion known the best I could – he’d listen to my words and then make a decision.”
Kowalkowski laughs when he recalls when Haik was going to pin the sheriff’s badge on Kowalkowski after the latter had been elected to that office.
“He pinned my (sheriff) badge on me at midnight,” said Kowalkowski. “I had to drag my butt back down (to the office) so he could do that. He told me that’s the way it was going to go, I didn’t have to ask. He told me, ‘you be here at midnight,’ and I said ‘I’ll be here.’ So on Jan. 1 at midnight, I had to go into the office so he could put my badge on me.
“He cared about everyone he was helping, whether it was a victim, or someone else. He jumped in with both feet, all the time. And he was always the first one there. He also was always the first one (in line) at elections, every year. He’d be the first one there when the doors opened up.”