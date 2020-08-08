Brandon Edel might be a familiar face.
After a field trip to Ludington State Park in first grade, Edel knew he wanted to be a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DRN) ranger. Now he works there.
He was born and raised in Ludington and first worked at the park as a summer employee.
“I’ve always had a passion for the outdoors. My family and I spent a lot of time here at the Ludington State Park doing some hiking, kayaking and, most importantly, camping,” he said.
He also completed his internship at the park for his outdoor recreation degree before landing his current position as a seasonal ranger.
“I knew right away I wanted to be a park ranger after some first grade field trips to the park,” he said. “While I attended Central Michigan University, I would come back here in the summer as a seasonal worker, working the entrance booth and the contact station checking in campers.”
That first epiphany came while listening to Interpreter Alan Wernette talk during one of those field trips.
“When we had the Great Lakes visitor center, I remember Alan Wernette was teaching us about tree species and different types of birds and I remember seeing the DNR badge on his shoulder patch and it caught my eye,” he said. “Then we hiked up to the lighthouse and it really dawned on me how connected I am here.”
Visiting the park instilled a desire to protect natural resources in Edel.
“Growing up in Ludington, I felt very passionate about this park and having a job where I can make sure I can protect this park for future generations to enjoy. That’s probably the most satisfying aspect of the job,” he said.
He graduated rom Ludington Area Schools in 2013 then went to Central Michigan University. He originally pursued sports management, but after a semester, he realized it wasn’t his calling. He learned Central Michigan had a parks and recreation program and made the switch.
“When I went off to Central Michigan University, I never saw myself coming back to Ludington, but when the opportunity to work (at the park) came, I decided to go for it. It’s a dream come true, working at a park like this,” he said.
Edel said DNR rangers call Ludington the crown jewel of Michigan’s parks.
“We have a beautiful lakeshore and the dunes are the main attractions here,” he said. “We have lush forests, and on the Hamlin Lake we have the nice islands.
“And I have to include the drive along M-116 into work everyday. I can’t complain about that.”
His favorite trail is the Skyline Trail.
“It’s a beautiful boardwalk up on the dunes. It’s located on the south end. When you get to the top it overlooks the entire southern part of the park. You can see Lake Michigan and parts of Ludington,” he said.
Last summer he applied for the seasonal ranger position, finished up his internship for his degree during the winter then attended the required operations academy in Roscommon, and law academy in Augusta, to become a DNR officer.
When he finished in early March, he came directly to the park.
“I like that my office space is the outdoors,” he said. “Every day is a different day. A lot of my colleagues say it’s like running a small city. It’s operations, maintenance, plumbing, electrical, law enforcement and most importantly, customer service. It’s not the same thing every day.”
He learned customer service skills when he worked as a seasonal employee, he said. Those skills come in when he has to ask people not to park on the grass or dunes when the lots are full.
Looking to the future, he is interested in park management.
“This is a great park to learn from,” he said. “My degree has a focus on management. I think it would be a great opportunity to help preserve our parks through a management aspect, making sure our staff has everything they need and to go into a mentorship role for other young park rangers.”
When he’s not working, he often hikes and kayaks.
“Mainly outdoor things,” he said.
He likes to visit other parks, like Tahquamenon Falls and Sleeping Bear Dunes. When he visits family in Nevada, he goes to Zion National Park in Utah.
“I haven’t made it to Pictured Rocks (National Lakeshore), but it’s on my list,” he said.
His advice for visitors is to plan out the day.
“There is a lot to see out here. I highly recommend hike out to the lighthouse. Bring some water, bug spray and sunscreen — and enjoy it,” he said.