The West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education center at West Shore Community College offers a variety of courses to give students a more hands-on experience in class.
The Educator Academy is one of the programs that offers students an opportunity to work with teachers to see if a career in education might be something they’re interested in.
“It’s a class for juniors and seniors interested in exploring teaching as a profession while still in high school,” instructor Amanda Shoup said. “Students work in local classrooms with teachers and students for one to two hours a day, five days a week.
“We are connected as a course through an online classroom to cover curriculum topics and reflect on our experiences. They also have a local mentor teacher for support. Currently, we have 33 students, eight mentors and 33 host teachers in five different districts: Shelby, Hart, Mason County Central, Ludington and Manistee.”
The program is in its eighth year and students enrolled get the opportunity to choose what grade level and area of study they wish to interact with.
“They get to choose the grade level they are most interested in, then they collaborate with their mentor teacher on lining up the classroom teacher they will work with,” Shoup said. “Each student works with four different grade levels throughout the year. They spend nine weeks in each classroom.
“They may do early elementary, late elementary, middle school or early high school. Some return in the fourth marking period to a grade level they like, but not the same teacher twice. This way the students get to explore and see if what they thought they’d love is truly the grade level they excel at. Many find their preference changes throughout the year.
“Lots of students start the year thinking they want kindergarten and then realize it is an age that requires an immense amount of patience and planning. On the flip side, many don’t think they’ll enjoy middle school and find that they love the middle school energy. Occasionally students job shadow or are placed with counselors and other education specialists like speech pathologists or school psychologists.
“The goal is for them to see all the education options and learn which is the best fit for them before starting college.”
The course runs a full school year and Shoup stated that the juniors who take the class can apply to take the course their senior year as well. Second year students have a semester-long pre-student teaching experience.
Shoup stated that the course really educates students about a lot more than just teaching, but helps them with organizational skills, working with others, communication skills among others.
“The class majorly teaches responsibility,” Manistee High School junior Kaleb Shoemate said. “There are deadlines you’re expected to meet while also being a role model for the children. Additionally, it’s extremely beneficial to high school students’ futures. Ed Academy, if done right, can count toward college. One step closer to being done with school, that’s a major plus for me.
“Furthermore, it benefits the younger kids we’re working with, because young students idolize older students. They want to be like the older kids. Have fun, drive, hangout with friends, etc. Having a teenage student in the class can be so beneficial as the students may be able to connect more with a teenager than they can an adult.”
Teachers who have students come into their classrooms really enjoy the extra help, Shoup stated. She also said that having students has made many of the teachers get a renewed excitement about the career and what they’re teaching in class.
“Our teachers at Mason County Central have been very open to having students placed in their classes, and I love to see teachers embracing the program,” MCC teacher and Educator Academy mentor Becky Gebhart said. “Host teachers play a huge role in pulling the curtain of the profession back, and they help students see how complex, challenging and beautiful teaching can be.
“What the public sees with teaching is just the surface of what actually happens for teaching professionals. With the predicted teacher shortage, we will need all the home-grown talent we can get to serve our population in Mason County effectively.”
Every student who enrolls in the Educator Academy follows the same curriculum, but depending on the grade level they are helping in and the teacher they are working with, they all end up having different experiences.
“The course curriculum is the same for all students, but they apply what we are learning to their individual experiences in the classroom,” Shoup said. “So the theory behind ‘motivational techniques’ is universal, but applying it looks different based on the grade level they are working with.
“Once every nine weeks, we have a professional development day, structured similarly to the professional development days that Michigan teachers are required to participate in yearly. It gives them a chance to discuss what they are observing and put theory into practice during their classroom experiences.”
Shoup stated that she has seen so many students come through the class, with many of them going on to college pursuing an educational degree. She hopes for the course to continue for years to come and that it inspires a whole new generation of educators.
“There are so many fond memories of classroom visits and so many outstanding students throughout the years, it would be hard and unfair to select just a few,” she said. “My favorite part though, is watching the students transform as they start to see themselves as effective teachers that make a difference in their students’ lives.
“I’m proud that we have almost 20 former students currently employed in local districts as either teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes or support staff. And we have many many more still pursuing teaching or education fields at college and a few others teaching throughout the state and country.”