FREE SOIL — The sun was shining and the smiles were bright on Tuesday at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm’s annual Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest.
The hunt made its return after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with some adjustments to account for social distancing, the farm was able to resume the tradition.
About 40 people — arriving in small groups and breaking away for hunts at different time intervals — came to participate, collecting more than 1,000 eggs which were hidden outdoors or in a ventilated barn.
People with special needs and their caregivers and guardians came from Scottville, Ludington, Frankfurt, Onekama, Bear Lake, Lake Ann, Custer, Manistee, Traverse City and beyond for the event. Different groups and organizations, such as Dimensions Unlimited, West Michigan Community Mental Health and Beacon Specialized Living Services brought people to participate.
Colleen Sexton of the Wellston area brought her grandsons Maddox and Sawyer Powell and her son Brandon Layson to Tuesday’s hunt. She said the kids are longtime fans of the farm’s Easter egg hunt, and the family was thrilled that it was back.
“We’ve been coming to the farm for many years. It’s been hard because there’s nothing for the special needs right now, so we’re glad to be here,” Sexton said.
Farm owner Nancy Supran said it took quite a bit of planning and organizing to make the event possible. The hunt is normally held inside the farm’s larger barn, with everyone hunting at once in a mad dash to find about 3,000 hidden eggs.
“This year, they had to make their own time slots. And this is our first year outside, because of COVID,” Supran said. “Normally we do it in the big barn… and it’s crazy.”
Supran said she was happy with how things turned out.
“I wasn’t sure who was going to come, but people did,” she said. “It was well organized and it went even better than I thought. Everyone behaved themselves, everyone had their masks on…”
It was good for the participants, the caregivers and the organizers at the farm to get back to the egg hunt after a year off, according to Supran.
“I think everyone is glad to feel just a little normal,” she said. “Most everyone in this group has had their (COVID-19) shots, and it’s 60 degrees out. God was watching over us. We needed some happiness, and we definitely needed some smiles.”
In addition to the egg hunt, there was also a bonnet contest. There were divisions for boys and girls, with Brandon Layson and Kendra Lewis, respectively, winning first place.
The eggs were stuffed by Victory Trinity Church. Stuffed animals, donated by friends of the farm, were given away to participants, and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) donated coloring books.
Supran said Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm was certified as an environmentally friendly homestead by MAEAP last week, and that certification will come with some new events, such as tree-planting activities in April and May.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, at 5487 Tuttle Road, is a certified nonprofit that provides touch therapy and other events and activities for people of all ages with special needs. The farm operates on donations from the public. To make a donation, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.