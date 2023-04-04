FREE SOIL — Despite overcast skies and a slight chill in the air, people with special needs had a grand time hunting for Easter eggs Tuesday, managing to fill their baskets before the intermittent downpours that hit mid-afternoon.
The annual Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm drew a healthy crowd, drawing attendees from throughout the western and northern portions of the state.
Farm owner Nancy Supran said people came from Scottville, Ludington, Custer, Manistee, Cadillac, Interlochen, Irons and beyond.
The wind was gusting, but the weather held as volunteers greeted visitors from “here, there and everywhere,” according to Supran.
She said she was happy to see attendance continue to increase now that the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview.
The kids, families and caretakers enjoyed searching for 2,000-plus Easter eggs on the farm grounds. The eggs were stuffed with treats by volunteers at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Visitors got to mingle with the animals, including a rabbit named Smokey, and explore the two barn areas at the farm as they looked for treats.
“The animals had fun, too,” Supran said.
Twenty-four-year-old Olivia Rackow of Manistee got a nuzzle from Smokey as the hunt wrapped up.
Olivia was accompanied by her mom, Carol, who said she planned her schedule around the egg hunt.
“Normally we don’t get to come because I teach, but I took the day off,” Carol said.
Seth Parish brought his 4-year-old son, Odin, to the farm for his first-ever Easter egg hunt.
Parish said he appreciates the fact that the children’s farm hosts events catered to kids with special needs.
“He’s on the autism spectrum, so it’s helpful for him,” Seth said of his son.
Donna Miszewski, a Circle Rocking S board member who donated some eggs for kids to paint for a workshop organized by Liz Stark of the Mason-Lake Adult Education program, said the egg hunt was a success, and that attendees seemed to have a great time.
“I think they really enjoyed it,” Miszewski said. “It came out really well.”
She said the egg hunt is one of her favorite events at the farm.
“I love to watch these kids smile. They’re so happy,” she said. “When they come here, I love to give them whatever they want.”
The bonnet contest was held ahead of the hunt, with first place going to Cheryl Keunzer of Manistee and Brandon Layson of Interlochen.
Supran said she was “really well-pleased” with the event, and she encouraged people to look into upcoming events at the farm, like the sheep-shearing which is coming in May.
She also asked the public to consider donating to some new projects, including the installation of a wheelchair-accessible outhouse and the replacement of the roof on the farm’s secondary barn.
For more information about how to help, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.