FREE SOIL — It felt just like old times Tuesday at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm.
It was the farm’s first proper Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt since the onset of the pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and held a limited, outdoor-only capacity last year.
Farm owner Nancy Supran said she wasn’t sure it would be a success, but children and families came in droves, and she was overjoyed about the turnout.
She said only 25 people signed up for the event in advance, but more than twice as many showed up on the day.
“We had at least 50 or more, which is wonderful,” Supran said. “I think the weather changed people’s minds.”
The warm weather certainly didn’t hurt. Everyone was able to mingle comfortably, and despite the slightly overcast skies, there wasn’t a drop of rain in sight.
The day started with a bonnet contest, and Randy Ramirez and Regina Kennedy took home first-place trophies for the boys and girls categories, respectively.
Tuesday was Ramirez’s 45th birthday, and Donna Miszewski, a board member at the farm, made special arrangements for the occasion.
In addition to winning the bonnet contest, Ramirez was also given a stuffed animal and a massive stuffed rabbit as the crowd wished him a happy birthday in unison.
Miszewski said it’s important to her to go the extra mile to make sure the day is special for individuals with special needs who participate each year.
“These kids, because of their setbacks, I want to give them more than they expect,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about — making these kids smile. And they love it.”
After the contest, the egg hunt got underway. Participants rushed into the barns to seek out the thousands of eggs, filled with treats by volunteers at Victory Trinity Lutheran Church. One barn area was for the “flexible” attendees, Supran said, and another was reserved for people requiring wheelchairs and walkers.
In a third indoor area, Liz Stark of the Mason-Lake Adult Education Program, was teaching folks how to decorate Easter eggs in a traditional Ukrainian fashion. Kids and families gathered around as Stat explained the meaning behind the lines on the eggs symbolizing long life, the animals representing bounty, and other symbols.
Supran said the entire scene was quite different from a year ago, when the egg hunt was held “by appointment only,” with different shifts coming at different designated times.
She said she was glad to see the event “back to normal.”
“It’s wonderful,” Supran said. “In my opinion it’s so much more fun because they can take their time; we don’t have to hurry because of another group coming in.
“And a lot of them get to socialize now. They can visit their friends they haven’t seen for a while. … So I’m so glad for the numbers that turned out, because we weren’t sure this year.”
Gesturing out to the near-60-degree day, Supran said she was “thrilled God was with us to give us the beautiful weather.”
MORE AT CIRCLE ROCKING S
Supran said there are plenty of upcoming opportunities to get involved in farm activities, including joining the farm’s special needs 4-H group, which meets every Tuesday to take care of animals, do crafts and tend the garden.
In May, the farm will host its annual sheep-shearing demonstration, and the annual Barn Dance and Potluck is set to take place from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. on June 30.
Other events and activities can be found at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Supran also noted that the farm is raising funds for a new wheelchair lift for its hay wagon.
“To buy a new one is $3,000. But even if we could get $1,000 that would really help,” she said.
Supran said funds are also needed to resurface the driveway and do some tree-trimming. For information about how to help, visit the farm’s website, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.