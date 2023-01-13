Pere Marquette Charter Township was awarded a $75,000 grant by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to clean up some blighted, township-owned properties.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau stated Wednesday that the township was among several recipients of EGLE’s Scrap Tire Cleanup grants, issued in December.
The grants will help fund the removal of a pile of thousands of tires the township inherited when it purchased properties at 866, 896 and 914 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. in September.
At the time, the Daily News reported that Bleau was planning to apply for a grant through EGLE to help clean up the property and get it ready for an eventual sale or redevelopment.
“We purchased portions of the Pere Marquette Highway property. … On that property there is a large pile of scrap tires,” Bleau said. “I contacted EGLE and asked them if they’d come and do a site visit, and they did that in the fall, prior to the grant deadline.”
Bleau said EGLE’s estimates indicate upwards of 20,000 tires are on the property.
The tires need to be cleared out and safely disposed of.
“That’s what I wrote the grant for,” Bleau said.
He said the township has contracted with Environmental Rubber Recycling of Flint to handle the tire removal.
“We chose them because they’d take anything we put in their trailer,” Bleau said. “They will get paid directly from this grant program. No money goes through the township as far as paying for that.”
The next step is to have Environmental Rubber Recycling bring trailers to the property to remove the tires.
“We’ll load them and the vendor … will come and haul them away and resupply a new set of trailers,” he said.
The process will continue until the pile is gone.
Bleau previously said the township hopes to have Susan Wenzlick of the township’s brownfield consulting firm, Fishbeck, help determine what other steps could be taken with regard to cleanup and redevelopment of the properties.
Bleau also previously said there could be funds available from other state and federal programs to help with the redevelopment of government-owned blighted properties, adding that he hopes the township can make use of those.
A total of up to $3.5 million was appropriated for municipal cleanup projects from the Scrap Tire Regulatory Fund for the Scrap Tire Cleanup and Scrap Tire Market Development Grant programs, according to EGLE.