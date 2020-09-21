Where will the water from the Ludington splash pad go now?
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is asking the City of Ludington to figure out a different way to move water out of the splash pad after it learned that the water it was using was being discharged directly into Pere Marquette Lake.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the city received guidance from EGLE during its construction that would allow for the water to be discharged from the splash pad directly into the lake. But a complaint was filed with EGLE about the discharge, and now the city is looking at its options.
“It sounds like we have to make some improvements,” Foster said. “We’re in the discussion phase with EGLE. We’re not sure what improvements we have to make, if at all.”
The splash pad was installed at Copeyon Park and opened this summer for the July 4 holiday. The splash pad was 100 percent privately funded, and its opening was the culmination of four years of fundraising efforts from the community. The idea to have one began nearly a decade ago.
The complaint had several issues that were raised, Foster said, including the impact of high water around the splash pad from Pere Marquette Lake and accessibility issues. But the discharge issue is the one that caught EGLE’s attention.
The splash pad uses drinking water that is produced from the water treatment plant. It then drains through a 6-inch pipe into Pere Marquette Lake. The pad is roughly 105 feet from the lake, Foster said, depending on the lake’s level.
“Because there are additives from the drinking water, there’s some misunderstandings and interpretation changes that are causing a concern,” Foster said.
Nick Assenfelt, a spokesman from EGLE, said the department received a complaint in July about the city’s splash pad. The concern from EGLE’s standpoint is that if chlorinated drinking water used in the splash pad is discharged directly to surface water such as Pere Marquette Lake, it is harmful to life in the lake.
“Chlorine is harmful to the species and organisms in the lake,” he said. “We met with the city and an engineer and talked with them about the options.”
Assenfelt said the water from a splash pad in general could drain toward the ground water where the chemicals could be filtered before it reaches the surface water. Another option was to process the drained water before it reaches the lake. Assenfelt said there was a bit of confusion between the two sides, the city and EGLE, on the drainage of the water.
“Our reading of it was at this point, there was confusion between ground water or surface water.”
EGLE defines surface water as lakes, rivers or streams. It defines ground water as what is below land and within the natural water table. Water — whether its rain that falls onto the ground or water that is used in a hose and sprinkler for lawns — filters through the ground, and the ground acts as a filter to extract any additional chemicals.
The city, with the assistance of its engineers, will need to look how to discharge the water from the splash pad. Its proximity to Pere Marquette Lake could be a problem because the water from the pad if allowed to discharge to the ground around it, the ground may become saturated and cause puddling. The water would need to be dispersed in a way that prevents saturation and puddling.
The splash pad has been turned off, and has been since Labor Day. It has yet to be prepared for the winter months, Foster said, and that process may begin in the early part of October, depending upon the weather.