FREE SOIL TWP. — The Cages of Carnage haunted prison is back and bigger than ever for its third year, and it’s drawing more visitors than ever before.
On Saturday alone, thousands of people made the trek out to the former Camp Sauble State Prison facility at 4058 E. Free Soil Road, which the Free Soil/Meade and Grant Township fire departments have once again transformed into a massive labyrinth of horror to raise funds for improvements and upgrades.
There’s still one weekend left — the event will wrap up Oct. 30, right before Halloween —and Free Soil/Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams said he’s optimistic that the third year will prove to be the biggest yet in terms of attendees and funds raised.
“We expect our numbers to double this year by far,” Williams said, walking through the grounds on Saturday. “That’s what it’s looking like so far.”
The departments’ auxiliaries have helped out as well — Branch Fire Chief Rob Melchert said the Fountain Fire Auxiliary handled the cooking for the actors and organizers this year, while the Grant and Free Soil/Meade auxiliaries also played a crucial role.
Cages of Carnage is a family friendly event, but it doesn’t skimp on the scares.
“Oh hell no!” and, “Go, go, go!” could be heard from visitors rushing out of the exits.
The secret, according to Williams, is chaos.
“Noise and confusion work really well,” he said, cranking up a fire alarm behind the prison to kick up the intensity. “The noise and the distraction — that really pumps people up.”
Also, Williams said the folks who design the spooky attractions “have a bit of a dark side.”
Cages of Carnage is a pretty professional set-up for a volunteer operation.
In addition to two unique paths through the prison, this year also features a mausoleum, mazes, an 18-foot clown head that people walk through, a “biohazard building,” a spooky circus area complete with big top, and more.
Bonfires every 50 feet or so line the paths behind the prison where visitors exit, and that’s the only lighting on the path. The fires serve as beacons and spots for actors to warm up when the air gets chilly.
There’s spooky music playing throughout.
“Almost every one of the buildings has different music going,” Williams said. “It keeps things loud, and keeps people distracted and off their game.”
There are spaces set up just for the actors and volunteers, too.
The prison’s former shakedown room, where inmates used to be checked for contraband, has been turned into a makeup and staging area. Elsewhere, volunteers — some of whom spend the night during the weekends — have crockpots and food set up, along with a little pop-up daycare so the monsters and ghouls can bring their kids if they need to.
“Some actors have little ones, so we have volunteers who will come and babysit,” Williams said, gesturing to a break room where a few kids were cuddling up watching “He-Man,” with blankets and hot cocoa.
There’s also a costume and prop room, and several spots to house other production elements.
It’s all been in the works for months. According to Vince’s wife, Rebecca, planning started as early as February.
“May is when section leaders have to have their plans ready to be gone over and approved,” she said.
There are more than 10 sections on the grounds, all of which are staffed up with actors as well as volunteers and emergency personnel.
“Each one has a section leader with a radio,“ Williams said. “We have a security person at every section, so … if we have an incident go down, the section leader gets ahold of security and they call it in. If it’s a medical they call for medial.
“If it’s a security problem — a cell phone or a light, which we don’t allow in the building because we don’t want to ruin anyone’s experience — we’ll call for the head of security. If he can’t handle it, or if someone’s irate or swinging or hitting one of the actors, we have law enforcement on scene.”
The swinging and hitting has been known to happen, according to Williams. It could be because people get scared and react out of instinct, or it could be because someone’s genuinely trying to start trouble. Either way, Williams said they’re ready to handle it, preferably without a big incident.
Williams emphasized that the safety of the actors and the visitors is a top priority. He said the actors will keep an arm’s length distance from anyone who passes through the prison.
“I tell my actors, by all means, do your best to scare people, but don’t get up in their face, and … there’s no touching,” he said. “Some places will allow that, but we don’t. We’ve got kids as young as 10 years old who come through here.”
Signs with the various conduct guidelines and disclosure information are posted at the entrance.
Though safety is paramount, people should be prepared for some intense scares, Williams said, as screams echoed around him.
There are little spots of reprieve, however. One new addition this year is a neon-lit dance area with a D.J. and a dancing actor in Freddy Krueger garb. Visitors — especially the teenagers — love it, Williams said.
“They get right in there and have a good time,” Williams said.
COVID-19 has “not been a problem,” according to Williams. Masks are offered and there’s hand sanitizer available on the grounds.
“We’re following CDC (and) District Health Department No. 10 guidelines — they have it all in black and white and we follow everything to a T,” he said. “We don’t allow more than 10 people to go in at a time. … There are others inside, but not in close proximity to each other.”
The elaborate set-up and months of effort have paid off for both visitors and the fire departments.
In terms of fundraising, the goal is to raise more than in previous years, and Williams said the chances of meeting that goal are pretty good.
He said there were 2,300 people on one night alone, and he expects that number to go up during the final weekend. At $10 per person, that adds up in a way that can be a real benefit to the fire departments.
Williams said the funds are used in various ways: some money will be donated to reservists or charities and community chase; some will go to the Fountain Fire Department Auxiliary for doing all the cooking; and some is being put away to pay for upgrades to fire department facilities.
Cages of Carnage is a costly endeavor, though, so some of the money will go to funding attractions in the years ahead.
The budget for the entire operation is about $25,000 this year.
“If you do it, you’ve got to do it right,” Williams said.
The visitors — those who didn’t run off at the first opportunity — seemed to appreciate the effort.
Dean Martz of Manistee was there with his wife Julie and some friends. They came to Cages of Carnage when it launched in 2019, and they commended the actors and organizers on stepping up their game.
“It was better than last time. … It was just — more, more, more, more,” Dean said. “They did a lot of work.”
Julie added, “It was way better.”
One guest, Lee Stalman, was already pretty familiar with Camp Sauble, but Saturday was his first time seeing in its spooky new incarnation.
Stalman used to be an inmate at the prison before it closed.
“Today’s the first time I’ve been back,” he said. “It should be pretty interesting to see it from a different perspective.”
Gavin Smith of Ludington made the trip to Camp Sauble with friends after having a good time last year.
“It was fun. Scary and fun,” Smith said, while standing in line waiting to enter.
He said he was excited to be back.
Fourteen-year-old Belle Power of Pentwater was there with friends and family. She’s been to the haunted prison every year. She said she had a good time making her way through one of the two visitor paths on Saturday, and she was heading back to try the other.
“I think it was really fun,” she said, adding that she’s planning to come back in 2022.
While Williams and other fire personnel have definitely put in some serious time on the haunted prison, he said the actors — all of whom are volunteers — are the ones who make it all possible.
“One big thing I need to stress for the community is that our actors make this happen for the fire departments,” he said. “Obviously the fire personnel are here working, but the volunteers make it happen.
“The actors are very, very good at what they do.”
On any given night, more than 100 actors get in costume or makeup and donate their time to giving the community a thrilling experience. The youngest is 6 years old, and some are in their 70s.
Williams said plans are already underway for 2022’s Cages of Carnage.
“We’ve got people planning next year’s routes already,” he said. “We’re not even through this year and they’re planning for next year. … But you’ve gotta do that. You gotta keep ‘em coming.”
Heading into the final weekend, Williams said there are a few things he’d like to remind people about.
“Our actors won’t touch you, so please don’t touch us,” he said. “And this is family fun, but it’s definitely scary.”
Camp Sauble Cages of Carnage will conclude this weekend. It’s open at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and tickets are accepted until 11:30 p.m.
The final weekend will feature a little snow about 10 minutes before the doors open, to “get people pumped up,” according to Williams.
For more information, find Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage on Facebook or visit www.campzaublecagesofcarnage.com.