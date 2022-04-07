HAMLIN TWP. — The driver of a small SUV struck and killed an elderly man in the 2600 block of Jebavy Drive Thursday afternoon, Undersheriff Derrek Wilson said at the scene.
The man was not yet positively identified, but had a local address, he said.
The car was traveling northbound and the man was crossing the street, he said.
“It looks like a total accident,” he said.
The collision was called in at about 2:06 p.m. Traffic was blocked off at Decker and Dewey roads.
Responding to the scene were the Michigan State Police and the Mason County Victims Services Unit and Crash Investigation Team. Ludington Fire Department responded to the scene for traffic control and was relieved by the Hamlin Township Fire Department.