The Mason County Election Commission rejected an attempt to recall Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer and challenge the legitimacy of her position was struck down in a 2-1 vote Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
The election commission — consisting of Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis, Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly — met to review the language of a recall petition filed by Scottville resident and former city commissioner Eric Thue.
Kmetz and Nellis opposed the language, while Kelly voted to accept it.
Thue’s petition alleged that Spencer “willfully violated the Scottville city charter — first by accepting an unlawful appointment to fill a vacancy in the city commission; second by later accepting unlawful appointments to mayor; third by violating the charter’s commission meeting procedures (regarding) hearings of the citizens, disenfranchising the public.”
Carlos Alvarado, Scottville’s former attorney, was representing Spencer during the hearing. He stressed that Thue’s use of the words “willfully” and “lawfully” in the petition indicate opinions about actions, not facts. He said the election commission is tasked with examining the factual basis of petitions as well as their clarity, and he said Thue’s allegations did not fall within those parameters.
“I would tend to agree that the issues about the appropriateness of the election and filling the seats are really outside our province as to what we’re asked to do under statute,” Nellis said. “Really the only thing the election commission is here to look at is whether or not the language of the petition is clear and factual. … Anything else about complying with the charter, or complying with election law, is outside of our jurisdiction. I understand the arguments, but we can’t give you a remedy — we don’t have the ability to deal with that part. I think that would properly be handled in Circuit Court.”
Nellis said there’s case law to indicate that the election commission could “take a look at whether or not the allegations in the petition involve conduct that took place … when the office-holder was in office,” but whether Spencer was an office-holder at the time proved to be a tricky point to clarify.
Spencer was voted off the Scottville City Commission in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election and was re-appointed on Dec. 27, 2022, before reclaiming the mayoral seat on Jan. 9. Alvarado contended that Spencer did not become a public official again until she concluded her oath of office on Dec. 27.
“The moment she said yes, she became a public official — not before,” Alvarado said.
Nellis said that in his opinion, when Spencer was sworn in, she “wasn’t a commissioner-at-large yet.”
Thue also asserted that the city surpassed its 30-day time period to fill the seat Spencer claimed when she was re-appointed, and that a special election should have been held. The city did go beyond the maximum time allowed for a vacant seat, but that isn’t a point the election commission can consider, Nellis said.
Thue was asked to clarify the third part of his petition, which dealt with the elimination of the first of two public comment periods from Scottville City Commission meetings. Thue said the action violated meeting procedures and the city charter.
Alvarado asserted that the elimination of the public comment period happened “more than two years ago,” not during the timeframe outlined in the petition.
Thue conceded that point, but asserted that Spencer is “highly, highly versed” in city government matters, and “knew what she was doing.”
Kelly, the lone vote for accepting the petition, seemed to agree.
“She’s been a commissioner-at-large for 10 years, so she’s versed in what the rules and regulations are,” Kelly said. “She should know the charter.”
But Kelly also conceded that the accusation was dealing with issues outside the purview of the election commission.
Nellis said the petition itself was “pretty clear,” and “pretty factual,” but because some portions of it dealt with a period of time when, in his opinion, Spencer was not in office.
“The law does say that the petition must state factually and clearly each reason for the recall, each reason must be based on the officer’s conduct during his or her time in office,” Nellis said, adding that if any reason is deemed not factual or of sufficient clarity, the entire petition must be rejected.
After the vote, Thue told the Daily News that while he doesn’t necessarily agree with the interpretation of the election commission, he’s confident that a second attempt to recall Spencer will be more successful.
He said he plans to waste little time before filing another petition, and in the interim he’ll “sit down and brainstorm and go after it again, because it’s the right thing to do.”
“We have a lot of road ahead of us, but it’s time to bring forth the truth — for the citizens of Scottville,” Thue said.
Spencer declined to comment to the Daily News.
Like Spencer, Thue also lost his commission seat in the November 2022 election. He played a role in a previous attempt to challenge the legitimacy of Spencer’s position as a commissioner and as mayor when he worked with Ludington resident Tom Rotta to attempt a quo warranto suit that was shut down in 51st Circuit Court.