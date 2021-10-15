SCOTTVILLE — Voting security and access to healthcare dominated discussion between State Sen. Curt VanderWall and constituents during a coffee hour at Scottville City Hall Friday afternoon.
Much of the discussion centered around election security bills passed by the state legislature and subsequently vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. VanderWall said more bills were being worked on. Connie Andersen asked about an initiative being circulated about voter registration.
“We’ve had no problems with our elections in Michigan. We’ve had 1,500 clerks that I have worked with four of them, and I have never seen more dedicated people at our county, city and municipal clerks to run their elections very well,” she said. “They protect the ballots. … All of a sudden, we have a rash of people saying they’re cheating.”
VanderWall said the citizens’ initiative from 2018 caused some of the issues, and when Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent absentee ballot applications to all voters for the 2020 election, it was something that was challenged in court by the state’s Republicans.
“What we’re saying is, we shouldn’t be soliciting people to come in and vote. We want everyone to vote, and I want everybody to do that, but we want to make sure it’s safe and secure. And there’s been some doubts that have been put in,” he said.
VanderWall cited polls indicating support for voters to have identification. He also compared voting to unemployment insurance benefits, saying that the state requires a Social Security number and a photo ID to receive benefits.
“We need to make sure that our elections are secure and are in place,” he said. “I want everybody to vote.”
Beth McGill-Rizer said asking people to have an ID to vote makes it harder to do so.
“A lot of people vote from home because they can’t get to the polls,” she said. “My grandmother let her ID expire because she doesn’t drive anymore.
“If you look at the bills, and my bill specifically, if you let an ID expire, the state will provide you with an ID at no charge. A Michigan ID,” he replied.
The pair argued about presenting an ID when both registering to vote as well as voting at the poll.
“If you registered to vote, and you provided your ID and request a ballot, you have already submitted that,” VanderWall said. “It’s (for) the folks who expired that haven’t voted in two federal elections or never voted before.”
McGill-Rizer asked why she had to prove who she was each time she votes, based on her interpretation of the law.
VanderWall was asked what he was doing to prevent fraud in elections. He cited the bills being passed in the state legislature.
VanderWall said it was a problem that people who didn’t ask for ballot applications received them in 2020. He said part of the proposed legislation would address that. A forensic audit, as proposed by others, won’t change anything, but would rather be an expense to everyone
“I think if you want a full forensic audit, it’s not going to happen,” he said. “If there’s going to be a full forensic audit, there has to be an approval of those dollars being spent because it comes out of our state budget. We don’t own or control the house, the senate and governor’s office. We’ve lost in court several times.
“Six and half million people voted in the State of Michigan. The estimated cost to do a full forensic audit is almost $1 billion,” he continued. “That has to come out of the pockets of each and every one of you that pay your taxes. If we look at the voters, that’s more than $200 per individual. Guess what? The governor didn’t approve it and would not approve it. Is that the hole we’re going to go down (or do we go) to where we’re going to take other options as a state legislative body and change some of the rules for the future? That’s what (it) comes down to.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Addressing mental health is another part of what VanderWall is working on.
“Mental health is a major concern of mine,” he said. “I did have a discussion with the governor’s office, but I want to tell you, unfortunately, the dollars she wants to put into mental health she has not allocated any of those dollars for anything north of M-20. I have some real concerns with that. And she says I would love to have you support that, and I want to let you all know that I will not be voting in support of that if that stays the same. I feel that mental health is a statewide issue. We need to make sure that those dollars are spread equally throughout the state and not in the southern part of the state.”
VanderWall said there is a disagreement between himself and proponents of changes a commission that allows for changes. That commission allows for expansion of healthcare in certain areas when it comes to mental health facilities overall.
“We are way, way, way short on mental health facilities in our state,” he said. “We’re working to break some of that. Pine Rest was just denied 75 beds for adolescent, and we’re very concerned about that because there is a shortage.”
VanderWall said a study by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 18 open beds at one point, but he said that’s simply not enough. Beth McGill-Rizer asked that if there was a waiting list because the individual doesn’t meet the particular bed’s criteria, and VanderWall affirmed that was the case.
“What we have worked on in our bill is that if there is people that can fill those beds, they can exceed that number of beds in a public health facility,” he said. “It just met, I’m going to tell you, some strong resistance from the state and the department. We’re going to continue to work to change that attitude and thinking.”
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy asked about treatment for mental health issues in the jails. Part of the bills VanderWall is pushing has clauses affecting mental health evaluations in the jails.
“Hopefully, we can assess that and get these people the proper care,” he said. “In most cases, they’re not evaluated or if they are, it’s a little loosey-goosey.”