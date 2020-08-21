SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission is going to undergo some changes in November, with positions transitioning into at-large roles and two current commissioners — Mayor Bruce Krieger and Connie Duncil — not seeking new terms.
There are four open seats on the commission and only three current candidates set to appear on the ballot during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election, according to City Clerk Kelse Lester.
In addition to Krieger and Duncil, the other open seats belong to Ryan Graham and Brian Benyo. Benyo and Graham have petitioned and will appear on the ballot and there is one new candidate, Nathan Yeomans.
“Brian is filling his spot, Ryan is filling his spot, Nathan is filling Bruce’s spot and Connie Duncil is not running again,” Lester told the Daily News. “There’s only three people running and I’ve got four positions that are due.”
The candidate filing deadline has passed, and Lester said she sent candidate information to the office of Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly on July 24 in preparation for the election.
There is a possibility that a write-in candidate could fill the remaining seat, according to Kelly, who stated in an email to the Daily News that the deadline for write-ins has not yet passed.
“The write-in deadline for all positions on the ballot for November is 4 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020,” Kelly stated. “Any candidate wishing to file as a write-in needs to file a Declaration of Intent form in (the county clerk’s) office.”
Lester said she’d be happy to meet with any interested parties prior to that deadline to discuss the process.
“Technically, there is still time (for a write-in candidate),” she said.
Lester said she believes that, if there are no write-ins by the Oct. 23 deadline, the commission will likely appoint someone to fill the remaining position after the election.
“We’re working with (city attorney) Carlos (Alvarado) right now (to be sure),” Lester said.
In addition to the loss of a mayor and the difference in the number of open seats and candidates, changes are also coming to the due to a charter amendment approved by voters in May. That charter amendment consolidated the city’s two wards into one, and, as a result, each elected commissioner will serve in an at-large capacity, representing the city as a whole rather than one specific ward.
Three of the four open seats for November are ward-specific, and will change with the election because of the charter amendment.
Krieger currently represents the Second Ward, while Graham and Benyo both currently represent the First Ward. The other seat, currently occupied by Duncil, is already at-large.
“We’re going to be half-and-half,” Lester said, nothing that the positions of Second Ward commissioners Sally Cole and Marcy Spencer will transition to being at-large when those terms expire in 2022.
Once the new commission is established, it will convene to appoint a new mayor to replace Krieger.
For his part, Krieger said there was no specific reason for his decision not to run for another term — rather, he said, it’s simply time to move on.
Krieger has served on the commission twice, returning in October 2015 and being appointed as mayor following Richard Mackey’s resignation in July 2016.
At the time of his 2015 re-appointment, Krieger outlined his goals, saying, “I’d like to see the city progress… And clean up some things, making it possible for people when they drive through to say, ‘Wow, that is a great looking little town.’”
He said he didn’t achieve everything he set out to do, but he noted that he did see an improvement in the city.
“I enjoyed it,” Krieger said of his recent time on the commission.