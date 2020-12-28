Looking back at 2020, the elections that took place certainly had an impact for the year, and it will continue to do so for not just 2021 but years to come.
Certainly, some aspects of the 2020 elections are dragging on when looking at the national sphere. However, a look at home, here in Mason County, shows that there will be new faces filling positions in a variety of places.
Oh, and we had a recount, too.
While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly was the top story of 2020 locally, the elections were another big story for this past year. There were three other significant storylines that carried through 2020, too, and the Daily News will be recounting those in the coming days.
For today, here’s a look back and a look ahead at the elections of 2020 and what it means going forward.
AUGUST PRIMARY
The August primary featured a handful of competitive races while also ushering in some new officials to positions unopposed.
One of the key races throughout the county was for Mason County prosecuting attorney. Paul Spaniola announced that he would retire when his term was completed at the end of 2020, and two people stepped forward to run on the Republican side of the ballot for the position, Lauren Kreinbrink and Chad DeRouin ran for the position, and Kreinbrink won.
Kreinbrink was unopposed in the November general election, and the Ludington native will serve as the prosecutor next year.
Two of Mason County commissioners had primary challengers, too, in the Republican party. Gary Castonia, who represents the county’s 2nd District which includes Ludington’s Fourth, Fifth and Sixth wards, defeated challenger Jason Kirkpatrick. However, Chuck Lange, who represented Hamlin and Grant townships or the 3rd District, was defeated by Jody Hartley.
Jim Nordlund defeated Jack Schulke, both Republicans, in the primary, too.
There were several officials who won re-election including Sheriff Kim Cole, Clerk Cheryl Kelly, Treasurer Andrew R. Kmetz IV and Register of Deeds Diane Englebrecht. Dan Rohde won election to the position of drain commissioner. Each of the county-wide officials ran unopposed in the August primary.
Turnout for the election was more than 35 percent.
NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION
The November general election’s top local race was for 79th District Court judge. Judge Peter Wadel is retiring because of an age requirement by statute. Plus, the judgeship was on the brink of being eliminated before 35th State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, pushed for it to remain through the state legislature, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to keep the court intact.
Former assistant prosecutors John Middlebrook and Glenn Jackson III vied for the bench with Middlebrook coming out on top.
There were two contested races in the City of Ludington and a contested race for the school board for Ludington Area Schools. In the city, Ted May won election to the First Ward in a race against Jeff Beilfuss by 34 votes.
The Fifth Ward race was even closer in a rematch between Angela Serna and Wally Cain. The unofficial results from election night gave Cain a one-vote edge, and it led to a recount.
The race for school board, though, saw the re-election of Mike Nagle, Bret Autrey and Steve Carlson as Jason Wolven challenged.
In two contested races for county commission, Nick Krieger kept his seat representing the 1st District as he defeated Susan Boes. Ron Bacon was also re-elected representing the 7th District, defeating Ed Miller.
In all, more than 70 percent turnout was recorded for the November general election.
NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT
While the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden raged, there was a national focus on Hamlin Township days after the election.
The New York Times highlighted Hamlin Township Clerk Catherine Lewis when an allegation was made on Twitter that a so-called dead voter participated in the election. Lewis told the Daily News that the Thursday morning after the election, she began to receive harassing phone calls.
Lewis was doxed — a term for when someone’s personal information such as phone number and address is published on the internet with malicious intent. She received dozens of voicemails and emails. According to Lewis, the same thing happened to the voter that had an incorrect birthdate in the qualified voter file.
Two weeks after it happened, Lewis was hoping that the harassment was over.
ONE MORE RECOUNT
The Serna-Cain race went to a recount for the second time in three years, and after a hand recount, Cain was determined the winner by three votes in mid-December.
In 2018, Cain was running for re-election to fill the final two years of a four-year term after he was named to the council because of the resignation of Nick Tykoski. Serna ran against him then, and won the seat for two years.
The race went to a recount where Serna was confirmed the winner by four votes.
This year, Cain ran as the challenger, and he won the seat. The unofficial results from Election Day indicated a one-vote victory by Cain, but after the Board of Canvassers conducted its recount, Cain was determined the winner by three votes.