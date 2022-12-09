ROTHBURY — The initial lineup has been announced for the Electric Forest music, camping and arts festival June 22-25 in Rothbury.
The festival will feature Electric Forest favorites, acclaimed headliners and innovative emerging artists.
Joining the String Cheese Incident on the top of the bill are ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie Xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, Goose, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon and Chromeo.
Also joining the Electric Forest 2023 lineup is 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, Chris Lorenzo, DIESEL, R&B duo Emotional Oranges, GASHI, Gorgon City, Hayden James, Kai Wachi, techno marching band MEUTE, dubstep producer PEEKABOO, San Holo, singer-songwriter SG Lewis, SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Virtual Riot and more.
Wristbands are now on sale. A complete list of announced artists can be found on Electric Forest’s website, along with wristband, camping and lodging information, www.electricforest.com.