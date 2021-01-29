Traveling down U.S. Highway 10 in Amber Township, drivers might have noticed new electric chargers outside the Great Lakes Energy Cooperative building.
The stations are part of a project aiming to encourage vehicle owners to explore alternative technology and energy sources.
Members of the public with electric vehicles — or E.V.s — will be able to use the direct-current electric chargers with a fee per use. The fee model has not been finalized, according to Brett Streby, communications and marketing manager for Great Lakes Energy.
There are currently Level 2 chargers in six locations — Amber Township, Boyne City, Reed City, Hart, Newaygo and Wayland. The Level 2 chargers are free to use.
The new station has Level 3 chargers, which allow vehicles to charge more quickly. The Amber Township location is the only one to receive the upgrade so far.
“It’s part of our mission to embrace new technology. There are a lot of benefits to electric vehicles,” Streby said. “As an electric co-op, we want to foster that interest and help with the initiative.”
The stations still need curbing, asphalt and updated signage. Streby said the goal is to have a public unveiling in late spring, weather permitting.
“We are very excited to bring electric charging stations to the rural service area... and fill a gap that would otherwise go unfilled,” Streby said. “It ties back to the essence of a co-op and... the mentality of creating the electric co-op from the beginning.”
He said most charging stations are in more urban areas or along expressways. Placing the chargers in rural areas allows E.V. drivers to visit smaller communities and provide a boost to those economies.
Because the Great Lakes Energy building was there, it made sense to install the electric charging stations at the Amber Township location.
“It... represents a gap in the grid or network of charging stations. It’s an opportune location to make (the chargers) available for electric vehicle enthusiasts and owners,” he said.
Great Lakes Energy encourages drivers to use the Plug Share mobile phone app to find where all its E.V. stations are located.
“It shows charging station locations. It has a wonderful community supporting it. They are very helpful, excited and energetic. It’s something we are using to make sure everything we have is available online,” Streby explained.
The project is expected to cost $300,000. It’s being funded through grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and Wolverine Power Cooperative.
“The chargers are part of an E.V. network that the (state) is encouraging at strategic locations statewide to allow for E.V. drivers to traverse the state worry-free,” Streby said.
Great Lakes Energy also provides rebates for those who purchase electric vehicles and personal charging stations through the Energy Optimization program.