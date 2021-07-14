It was a much better start to the day Wednesday for the anglers participating in the Big Boys portion of the Ludington Offshore Classic fishing tournament.
After delay-causing thunderstorms the day before, the seas were relatively calm, sunny skies were overhead and many of the 34 boats found plenty of fish, including Elsie K, the boat that came out on top.
Elsie K, captained by Gabe Graham of Manistee, was in fourth place after Tuesday’s weigh-in. On Wednesday, the boat weighed in a 12-fish limit totaling 134.5 pounds and overtaking the lead.
“We planned out our strategy following day one and we set up at the sticks and we popped three big kings in the first 40 minutes and then went to get our trout,” said Jeremy Meyer of the Elsie K team.
Meyer said last year the boat finished in sixth place in the Big Boys, but the excitement and the chance at this big payout for this tournament, brought the team back.
The Elsie K member said they were able to find pockets of fish that continued to deliver throughout fishing hours.
“The lake is not really set up right now,” said Mike Turek. “There are pockets of fish and if you find those pockets you have to keep working them back and fourth and try to get them to go. I don’t think we had any secret bait, but when you can find a pod of fish you have to stick with it.”
Turek said everyone out here is a great angler, and that the tournament featured some of the “best of the best.”
“That’s what I love about this tournament — if you walk away from here with first place, it is outstanding, these guys are the best on the lake.”
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the tournament, and Chamber president and CEO Brandy Miller said she was happy with the turnout and the tournament itself thus far.
“This is exactly what we were hoping for a summer event, the sun was shinning and it sounds like the lake was pretty decent,” she said. “This is a great start to what will be a long week of fishing.”
There was some excitement here at the end — Elsie K edging out Chasing Limits by a little more than a pound — to win.
That win earned the Elsie K members a check for $23,800.
Tina Lamer, captain of Some Girls Do, took the first-day lead of the tournament with a 12-fish, 160-pound box and held the lead until the second-day weigh-in.
On Wednesday, the crew only weighed-in four fish for a total of 30.7 pounds, dropping to 12th place.
“We had a spectacular start in this tournament but that do not pan out,” Lamar said. “We got bites today we just couldn’t get them to the boat. It felt good to lead the pack here but it just did not pan out.”
Kurt Lamer joked as he said, “That’s fishing.”
They do plan to fish the rest of the tournament this week.
The Offshore Classic continues throughout the week. The Ruboy Shoot-out is Thursday, with weigh-in is scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The Youth Classic and the Ladies Pro/Am and Big Fish Tournament are on Friday, and the Pro/Am Tournament is on Saturday and Sunday.