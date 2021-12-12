Emanuel Lutheran Church of Ludington hosted its annual St. Lucia festival Sunday evening, honoring the fourth-century Christian martyr who promised her dowry if her ill mother was healed. Lucia’s prayers were answered, but her bridegroom turned her in to authorities and she was persecuted for her faith. Lucia’s name means light and she is celebrated during the darkest days of the year, especially in Sweden, where winter is particularly cold and dark. Many Swedish cities host festivals of St. Lucia or festivals of light. A girl is chosen to represent St. Lucia and she and her court serve traditional Swedish buns and sweets. Emanuel Lutheran, traditionally a Swedish church, has hosted a St. Lucia festival for more than 75 years.
Andy Klevorn | courtesy images