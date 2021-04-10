The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider purchasing body cameras for deputies both on the road patrol and in the Mason County Jail as well as a resolution to extend a local state of emergency because of COVID-19 as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
There is a proposal for 28 body-worn cameras to be purchased from the equipment replacement fund, and there is a related budget amendment to go along with the purchase, according to the board’s meeting packet.
In a memo to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, Sheriff Kim Cole states that 18 of the body cameras would be for road patrol deputies and another 10 would be for corrections. The cost of the cameras is $64,957.
“Studies have shown that body-worn cameras can help defuse potential hostile encounters between the police and the public, build public trust, create an even more transparent (sheriff’s office) and help protect taxpayer dollars by limiting civil liability,” Cole wrote.
Cole said case law also has developed with respect to whether body-camera video available through the state’s Freedom of Information Act regarding home privacy matters for non-criminal calls such as a slip-and-fall or medical assist.
“Body worn cameras also have the potential to record evidence at crime scenes, witness statements and officers’ and citizens’ actions during day-to-day encounters,” Cole wrote.
Cole stated that he’s considered body cameras for some time, and when the in-car dash cameras were purchased ago, it was with the intention of ensuring those cameras can work in conjunction with body cameras.
The bid includes not only the camera, but also transfer stations and power supplies, the ability to have the 18 road patrol cameras work with in-car cameras, charging units, warranties and a way to save and maintain evidence from the cameras. There is also software involved along with training that is a part of the nearly $65,000 purchase.
State of emergency
The board will consider approving the extension of a recent local state of emergency declaration until June 13, 2021. According to the resolution, a local state of emergency was declared last Tuesday by Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen, but the full board needed to consider declaring a local state of emergency after seven days.
The resolution, if passed, would allow for electronic meetings during a local state of emergency under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
The county received inquiries from the West Michigan Community Mental Health board and the City of Ludington regarding in-person meetings with the local state of emergency.
There is a resolution the board will consider which will approve the purchase of three vehicles from the equipment replacement fund for the sheriff’s office. Two of the vehicles are Dodge Durangos with the third being a Ford F-250 Superduty truck. One of the Durangos will go to the secondary road patrol, and the amount will be reimbursed from the state. It will replace a 2016 Ford Explorer that has 101,816 miles on it.
The second Durango will replace a 2020 Dodge Durango that was involved in a traffic crash on Feb. 22. The vehicle is written as a total loss, wrote Chief Deputy Oscar Davila. The cost of each Durango is $34,054.
The Ford F-250 will replace a 2002 Ford Excursion that has 79,810 miles on it but “has been showing mechanical issues and needs to be updated,” according to Davila. The cost of the truck is $47,899.56.