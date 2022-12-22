The Mason County Emergency Management office, along with community and public safety partners, is encouraging the public to limit travel during the forecasted winter storm.
A severe winter storm is expected to last through the Christmas holiday weekend with varying levels of impact across our county.
Even though this time of year typically means traveling to spend time with family and friends, the weather conditions could become dangerous for even the most experienced Michigan driver. The combination of snow and winds can create blizzard-like conditions with limited to no visibility.
Further combined with the frigid temperatures, traveling will be risky if people are caught out in the storm. For everyone’s safety, the emergency management office is asking all travel to be limited during the storm. Emergency and critical service providers are making preparations to ensure emergent services are able to be continued.
The public should be aware that receiving assistance may be delayed significantly because of the storm.
A potential with this storm is extended power outages, with restoration possibly taking days. It is important that everyone takes steps to be as prepared as possible. If the storm’s impact reach certain thresholds, the county has plans in place to assist.
The responsibility rests with each individual to have emergency contingencies in place should the storm only have isolated impacts. Should the storm’s impacts reach disaster thresholds, the Mason County Emergency Operations Center is prepared to coordinate disaster response operations and public assistance.
Any assistance and disaster services will be based upon identified needs and resource availability. If warming shelters are established or roads are deemed impassable, that information will be communicated through the office’s media partners, 2-1-, and the County’s CodeRED mobile alert app.
Additional storm related information may be found on official social media sites, the county’s website, and through the Mason County Road Commission’s snow paths website (https://portal2.snowpaths.com/Public/983287/983284/).
For more information on the FREE CodeRED notification system, please visit https://www.masoncounty.net/departments/emergency-management/code-red.html
For additional preparedness tips, check out https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather or https://www.michigan.gov/miready.
Since this is a busy holiday weekend, organizations hosting holiday related activities, such as religious services, should develop plans and inform their participants on how to check for cancellations before they venture out.
Since many businesses close over the Christmas holiday, individuals may have limited options for shelter and/or food if they lose power.
Check with nearby friends and family to develop emergency plans and identify possible places to stay if your home becomes unlivable. People should take appropriate steps before the storm to prepare to themselves to stay safe and help the emergency personnel.