VICTORY TWP. — Dozens of West Shore Community College students got some hands-on experience in emergency response Friday during a “mass casualty” simulation at the college’s Tech Center.
In a collaborative effort between criminal justice, emergency medical services and nursing departments, students got a chance to test some of the skills they’ve picked up and lessons they’ve learned in the classroom during the past year.
It started with a simulated explosion in the welding room, where several “plants,” including students and faculty members, were stationed in a post-catastrophe tableau, complete with makeup, head wounds and synthetic smoke filling the air as actors shouted for help.
A call came in on a college-specific dispatch channel, and cadets from the college’s police academy rushed to address the situation. The EMT students followed, transporting the “injured” to a triage unit in the nursing department, where students had to keep level heads while trying to manage existing “patients” as well as the incoming emergency cases.
Dan Yost, the college’s EMT coordinator, said the aim of the exercise was to expose students to a situation that would test them without risking anyone’s safety,
“It’s important because it puts them in a real-life environment where they feel the stress, but they’re learning from it. It’s not a true life-or-death situation,” Yost said. “They have to make the decisions. There’s no instructors around them, there’s nobody guiding them — it’s just them doing what they’re trained to do.”
There were people evaluating the responses, but they were subtle about it. Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences, took on the role of a reporter, gently testing the nursing students to see if they’d throw her out of the “hospital” to avoid potentially violating patient confidentiality policies.
In addition to Yost, other department heads like James Taylor, director of criminal justice, and Shelly Boes, director of nursing, were also observing and noting the students’ responses.
Boes stated that the students didn’t know exactly what they’d be facing — just that there was going to be some kind of exercise. They didn’t learn until Friday morning that it would be a “mass casualty” event, so they had little time to prepare.
Taylor said the students seemed to be up for the challenge, finding their way as the exercise went on.
“When they first got here there were hiccups, but they’re settling in really well,” Taylor said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to take the skills they’re learning, and — in a controlled environment — test that. … It’s an excellent place to learn.”
The Scottville Fire Department was also on hand, Yost noted, adding that it’s good for students to get used to their presence.
“This is their jurisdiction so it’s good for them to be there as well,” Yost said.
The simulation lasted about two hours, after which the participating students got together with their teachers to hear about how they did, where they succeeded, and which parts of their response could use work.