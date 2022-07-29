On Monday, a new era begins at The Windowsill Used & New Books on South James Street.
Samantha Adams, a Windowsill employee for about a year, will walk into work for the first time as a co-owner on Monday after buying part of the business from 15-year owner Julie Toole.
“We’re good friends, and we really enjoy working together, so we’re pretty excited about being able to go into business together and share our love for books and reading,” Adams said.
It’s expected that in about five years time, Toole will retire, and Adams will take over as the store’s sole owner.
“I’m feeling very confident that this is going to be a very good transition,” Toole said, adding that she’s been training Adams “from the beginning.”
In her past year as an employee, Adams said she revamped the store’s website and added an online ordering system.
She’s been soaking up industry knowledge from Toole, and has a few renovation ideas. An air conditioning system came to mind.
But for now, the partnership doesn’t mean much change in the way things are done at Windowsill.
Adams said she’s going to maintain the “super friendly and helpful” service regulars have come to expect from Toole, a 30-year book industry veteran.
Toole described the store as “very customer service-based,” with more in-depth conversations and personalized recommendations than you’ll find in big-box retailers.
Adams said it was those “really good discussions” with customers that “really drove home the fact” that she wanted to be part of the store.
“There’s so many people that come in, and they’re happy, and they’re excited,” she said. “There’s really no unhappy people in a bookstore.”
Toole and Adams met about 15 years ago working together at Lowe’s, when Toole had just moved here from Imlay City, where she’d been a library director.
After Toole bought the bookstore that would become Windowsill, Adams visited from time to time. Then one day last year, she came in and said she wanted to open a business.
Toole, who was entertaining thoughts about retirement, said, “Well, you know, why don’t you buy this one?”
“We just kind of joked about it,” Toole said, “and then probably a couple weeks later, she calls me, and she’s like, you know, were you serious about that?”
Adams said she “was really flattered that she asked me to do this.”
And as for Toole, she said it was hard to imagine quitting the bookstore “cold turkey,” giving rise to the five-year timeline till retirement.
And even then, it’s “a little daunting” to think of leaving.
“I’m hoping that within the five years, that I’m ready, and I suppose if not, maybe Sam will keep me on as an employee,” she said, laughing.