The Lakeshore Food Club serves more than 500 families each month and Saturday’s Empty Bowl fundraiser will help keep feeding those in need.
The soldout event was held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The ticket allowed people to try and vote on six different soups made by local businesses, have a drink and other appetizers and take home a handcrafted bowl to remind them of the food insecurities that people in our area deal with.
“This is a great event,” said Tami Ledger, who was excited she was able to get tickets before they sold out. “The Lakeshore Food Club is vital to our area. It serves a lot of families and fills a need.”
