The temporary pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be ending in March, meaning that households receiving these benefits will now receive at least $95 less per month.
According to the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities, “This change was made as part of a bipartisan compromise that created a permanent Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program to provide grocery benefits to replace school meals for some 30 million children in low-income families when schools are closed in the summer, a time when families with school-aged children are at higher risk for food insecurity.”
The Lakeshore Food 4 Kids’ co-founder Tara Autry stated that with this benefit going away, the club will definitely be seeing the effects locally.
“Lakeshore Food 4 Kids and the Lakeshore Food Club have been bracing themselves for these changes to come and what that will mean for our families,” she said. “Losing this benefit is pretty important, and I think it’s good for people to know, especially locally. We have a lot of families just trying to get from point A to point B and they’re not always looking at that bigger picture.”
This year, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids started out only serving 65 students, and Autry stated that every week those numbers have grown and they are currently serving 100 to 125 kids each week.
Students receive food bags to take home over the weekend that include meals, snacks and canned goods. The bags are meant for that individual student to give them the food support they need to get through the days they can’t receive meals at school. Autry stated that even though the food is meant for that specific student, they are more concerned that the items get used in some capacity in the homes, rather than who might be consuming some of them.
“The food is meant for the student,” Autry said. “We realize there are times when the students need to make the food themselves, so we try to put things in there that they can make easily without help.”
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids have been seeing a decrease in bags going home with high school students, and Autry stated that they have worked with Ludington High School teacher Jen Rowe to offer those students who might feel a certain way from carrying a food bag home an alternative option.
“Older kids know a lot more as they grow,” Autry stated. “We’ve been seeing those numbers drop, maybe because those students are too proud, but also they have different food interests. In trying to find ways to serve these kids, we’ve put self-serve shelves in Jen Rowe’s room, where students can come in and choose items they want to take home.”
Since the beginning of the year, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids have received many donations to keep the program running including two $5,000 donations, one from House of Flavors and one from Meijer.
“We applied for a grant with House of Flavors, and we were contacted by a man from Meijer who he never had contact with before, and he stated that he found out about Food 4 Kids and thought we’d be a good group to sponsor. He told his team at Meijer about us and they all got on board and voted for us,” said. “It was so nice and so out of the blue.”
Autry stated that every donation they receive has been so helpful and that she and the other two Lakeshore Food 4 Kids co-founders, Sara Ewing and Carrie Brandt, could not do this without the financial help of others. Autry also stated that there is another group of people they would be lost without.
“Niki Boerema’s class, the Trailblazers (a West Shore Educational Service District classroom housed at Ludington High School), help us out by packing the food bags,” she said. “We absolutely could not function without them. They are amazing, and we depend on them so much.”
With the prices of food and groceries going up, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids will continue to see rising numbers of students and families who need that extra support. The topic of sustainability is always on the minds of Autry, Ewing and Brandt and they want to be able to continue the program for as long as possible.
“The price of food has doubled from two years ago,” Autry said. “We will always need and accept donations. We want people to understand that we don’t have any contact with anyone we serve. I could be standing next to a family at the store and have no idea that they have received food bags. I think over the years, we have seen more recognition from the community, which has been amazing and we hope that continues when looking at sustainability.”