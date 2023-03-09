The Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund was established in 2009 by two local Vietnam combat veterans, Budde Reed and Rick Plummer. The fund was set up to assist with the unmet needs of veterans and their families who live in Mason County.
“We are dedicated to helping Mason County veterans with emergency needs,” Plummer said. “Those needs have ranged and continue to form transportation, utilities to the construction of wheelchair ramps.
“Since the inception of the fund, a considerable amount of money has been raised through the generous donations of local individuals.”
The funds for the endowment are held and managed by the Community Foundation for Mason County, according to Plummer.
“Those monies rest within the community foundation so they are there in perpetuity. They will be there forever and a day. The funds are dedicated to providing financial assists to Mason County veterans who need help.”
The fund has helped countless veterans and will continue to do so alongside its partnerships with private and public organizations.
“This is what makes the fund unique,” Plummer said. “We have a remarkable consortium of organizations that come together and meet these needs. While our funds are significant, we can offer even greater amounts of money to veterans in need when we partner with other organizations.”
Plummer said the partnership includes Mason County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund, Mason County Department of Veterans Affairs, Helping Hands Ministry, The State Veterans Trust Fund, The Custer VFW, The American Legion Post 76 in Ludington and Habitat for Humanity Mason County.
“With this consortium, we can turn around a veteran’s request within a matter of days, sometimes a week,” he said. “That is remarkable because we are not bogged down by bureaucracy in other attempts to aid veterans.”
Those who qualify for the fund include veterans, their spouse or child of a veteran. A veteran is defined as an individual who has served or is currently serving in an armed services of the United States.
The criteria for eligibility only consists of three things.
“We expect a veteran to be able to provide an ED214 form. That is the form one receives when you are separated from the military. It will indicate an honorable discharge. The veteran needs to live in Mason County and demonstrate a real financial need,” Plummer said.
Veterans can find information on the fund at the American Legion Post 76, the Custer VFW or online at http://masoncountyvetfund.org/. The application for assistance can be found at Lakeshore Resource Network and Mason County Department of Veterans Affairs, both located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Committee members for the Mason County Veterans Endowment Funds include Plummer, Reed, Michelle Hemmer and Gary Ferguson.
People can donate to the veterans endowment fund through the Community Foundation for Mason County.