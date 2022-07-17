The operators of the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility filed a brief to oppose the dismissal of a lawsuit against the company contracted to refurbish the plant Friday in federal court.
Consumers Energy and DTE Energy asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to deny a motion to dismiss the case it filed against Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation and its parent, Toshiba. The companies alleged in its federal suit in April a breach of contract where the subsidiary’s work to replace each of the six turbines was slower than scheduled in some cases, that some of the parts were defective and other allegations.
Toshiba filed a counterclaim in late June, alleging Consumers and DTE stopped paying for work done and denying work by Toshiba to complete its end of the contract.
In answering, Toshiba’s counterclaim, the energy companies largely deny most of the allegations except for certain areas of fact that both parties agree.