The Mason County District Library is teaming up with West Shore Community College and the Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative to bring a series of events during the month of January to continue to work on racial and social justice.
Mason County District Library director Sue Carlson said the three groups were all planning year-long events on issues concerning social and racial studies.
The groups got together late last year to discuss joining forces to begin coordinating the events as a group.
“As we kept meeting to discuss the various events planned, we decided to work together,” Carlson said. “The group that we formed is called ‘Engaging for Equity.’”
Carlson said as the group continued to meet and discuss events, it just seemed like this year — because of recent social and racial incidents across the United States — the topic seemed as important as ever.
“With this topic, we are trying to focus the interest and have a community-wide study in both Mason and Manistee counties,” she said.
Carlson said the group is formulating ideas for the remainder of the year, but this month, the local events will observe and honor Martin Luther King Jr.
The library is launching a virtual racial equity book group which will begin on Jan. 20. The purpose of the club is to read books that explore racial equity. The group, led by Thomas Trahey, will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month with two meeting times, 11 a.m and 6 p.m. The meetings will be done via Zoom and will last about an hour. If interested in going the club email tray at ttrahey@mcdlinrary.org.
The Mason County District Library will also be streaming the film, “Evanston’s Living History,” produced and directed by Craig Dudnick.
The film tells the story of Anthony Crawford, a prominent citizen of Abbeville, South Carolina, who was killed when he was lynched. To join the livestream of this film at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, find the Zoom link by searching Engaging for Equity on Facebook or view it on the Mason County District Library website.
The group will participate in a variety of local service projects during the week of Jan. 18. The projects include assisting local community groups in providing food to local families from the “Feeding America” food truck on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The truck will be located at the Manistee Armory. The group will also assist in the ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity projects and assisting local senior centers in delivering “Meals on Wheels” and more, according to the group’s press release.
A full listing of suggested projects is on the group’s Facebook page.