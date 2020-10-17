SCOTTVILLE — Enrollment, state and federal programs, the formation of a district advisory council and updates about a newly installed pair of solar arrays will be discussed on Monday by the Mason County Central school board.
The board will meet in person at 7 p.m., but the public is required to attend via Google teleconferencing software.
An enrollment update following the fall student count on Oct. 7 will be provided by Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The Daily News previously reported that MCC’s fall count was 1,212 students, marking a decrease of 55 students from fall 2019 enrollment. Mount said at the time that, for funding purposes, the difference is closer to 12 students.
The fall count traditionally determines 90 percent of a blended count, with the other 10 percent coming from a winter enrollment tally in February. This year, because of legislation passed to help schools account for expected losses as a result of COVID-19, 75 percent of funding will be based on last year’s blended count. This year’s enrollment will only determine 25 percent of the blended count.
Mount stated in a memo to the board that of those six of the losses are MCC seniors in the ASM Tech program at the West Shore Educational School District.
There have been four transfers to MCC’s Spartan Academy since the fall 2019 count: two seniors, one junior and one sophomore. There are 75 seniors set to graduate this year, and 86 kindergartners entering the district.
Mount will talk more about enrollment Monday.
Solar arrays
The solar arrays unveiled Tuesday on the MCC grounds are now up and running.
“The project is complete and producing energy for our high school and the Upper Elementary,” Mount stated.
The installation of the two 180-foot solar panel arrays was a collaboration between the school district, Harvest Solar and Sunlarge Industries.
It was a milestone moment for MCC, as the district became the first in the state to house solar arrays and to be partially powered by solar energy.
Also on Monday
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, Mount stated that new law requirements in pupil accounting and professional development require the formation and approval of a district advisory committee, or district improvement team, with staff representation from each of the district’s buildings.
The notes state that several subcommittees, including the medical emergency response and school safety teams, provide guidance for the advisory council.
Mount stated MCC has had a committee of this nature in the past.
Mount will recommend members of the advisory committee for board approval Monday.
The public can access the meeting by visiting www.meet.google.com/sdz-phea-vwn, or by calling (669) 244-1574. The PIN is 287 726 747#. People who wish to provide input or ask questions, as well as individuals with disabilities who need assistance accessing the meeting, should contact the school district at (231) 757-3713 ext. 110 prior to 6 p.m., or email Carla Mayer, assistant to the superintendent, at cmayer@mccschools.org.