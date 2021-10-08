On Wednesday, school districts throughout the state were busy counting heads to determine fall enrollment, and while most schools in Mason County and the surrounding area saw decreases compared to previous years, enrollment remained stable for the most part.
In addition to that, increases in per-pupil funding and state aid left school officials in high spirits.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
Mason County Central Schools saw a slight decrease in students, counting 1,197 in total compared to 1,212 in fall 2020, but Superintendent Jeff Mount said the decrease isn’t enough to drastically impact funding.
“It’s down a little bit … compared to last fall, but slightly up from what we had in the spring of last year,” Mount said. “That’s typical. We usually rebound a little bit from the spring.”
Mount noted that MCC’s enrollment totals don’t include some students who are still technically within the district, attending ASM Tech or Spartan Academy.
“Some of those students that are lost at the high school level aren’t really lost, they’re enrolled in the Spartan Academy,” he said. “That can lead to (misconceptions) about (losses). Those kids are funded on a per-month basis, based on making progress toward graduation. Every month they made progress, we get 1/12 of their foundation allowance. That’s year-round.”
Mount said the increase in per-pupil funding was a relief and will be a benefit not only to MCC but also to a vast majority of schools throughout the state.
“Per-pupil funding went up to $8,700 per pupil. Last year it was $8,111, so that was a significant increase for all public schools across the state. We were all brought to the same foundation level,” he said. “This was a big year. When you have a $589 per-pupil increase — I’ve not seen anything like that in my entire career in education,” Mount said.
MCC welcomed 88 kindergarten students, which is normal, according to Mount.
The district did not see any significant losses in kindergarten or first through sixth grades, which was something of a surprise, considering MCC is mandating face masks for those grade levels, pending the approval of a vaccine for younger kids.
“Our elementary is really, really stable. We even saw some increases there,” Mount said.
Though he said he’d rather see “equal or better” numbers, he said he’s satisfied with the student count considering all the obstacles of the past year.
“I’m overall pleased with the numbers. I’d like them to be better, because that’s how we’re funded … but at the end of the day the budget is not (negatively impacted),” Mount said.
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Enrollment at the Ludington Area School District remained steady, according to Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis.
Mathis told the Daily News that 2,074 students were counted district-wide. That’s slightly fewer than the fall 2020-21 enrollment, but Mathis said it was stable.
“Last year, post-fall audit, we had 2,076,” Mathis said. “After the audit this year we may drop a little bit. … I think the district budgeted for a few more than that, but … it ebbs and flows.”
Mathis said LASD’s kindergarten class saw a significant increase compared to the previous year, with 173 new students counted compared to 154 in 2020-21.
“It looks like our kindergarten numbers came in strong, which is good, because once you get a group of students that move in and you count them for 13 years, that bodes well for future funding,” Mathis said. “Any time you can get a solid number at the kindergarten level, it bodes well.”
The district has been teetering on the brink of being out-of-formula for some time. Mathis said as far as she knows, it is not in-formula for the 2021-22 school year. As a result, Wednesday’s enrollment totals will factor less into school aid than they would for an in-formula district.
However, with the changes to school aid and per-pupil funding rising from $8,111 to $8,700, there’s a chance Ludington could find itself within formula again.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN
Mason County Eastern saw a slight increase in enrollment compared to last year, according to Superintendent Paul Shoup.
“Our preliminary count looks like 417, and by our records last year we had 409 in the fall,” Shoup said. “We had budgeted for 412 based on end of the year numbers. That’s good. I call that steady and stable.
“It’s always nice to be up a few students … but in a state of declining enrollment throughout the state, whenever we can be stable or have enrollment up a little bit, that’s good for the area.”
Shoup said the fall count went pretty much as expected.
“Each grade level is where we predicted,” he said.
Shoup added that the state’s K-12 budget was a boon, not only for MCE but for rural schools everywhere.
“What’s important is that … every student from every school is considered equal,” he said. “That should be the important takeaway. No matter where you reside, the state aid per-pupil is the same. It took 30 years, but students are now looked at from the state level as equal.”
That’s good news statewide, Shoup said, but at MCE, “all things are good.”
GATEWAY TO SUCCESS ACADEMY
Gateway to Success Academy’s student count was steady in comparison to the previous year.
“We are currently at 127, and we’re still working on new enrollees, so we still have a few coming in,” said Melissa Zumbach, teacher and part-time principal. “We expect that number to increase.”
That’s the same enrollment reported in fall 2020 by Jamie Bandstra, who was superintendent at the time.
“Our numbers seem stable and we’re off to a great start,” Zumbach said.
PENTWATER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Pentwater’s fall enrollment is down a bit, according to Superintendent Scott Karaptian.
The district had 230 students, Karaptian stated in an email to the Daily News.
Pentwater recently did a study on enrollment for the $23.9 million bond it’s seeking in November, and Karaptian said the Count Day totals were on target with estimates.
“Per our enrollment study for the bond, we were estimated to have 231 this year, so pretty close,” he said. “The unfortunate thing is that we would have closer to 240. We lost about eight students due to our mask requirement. So I am hoping that once this pandemic is over, (which I hope is soon), we will get some of these students back.”