The Mason County Central forensics team is going to state — all 18 members.
Every student on MCC’s roster for the season qualified to compete at state during the regional tournament April 15 in Birch Run, and now the Spartans have their eyes set on reclaiming the state championship they last held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state tournament is Friday and Saturday at Wayne State University. The competition is back to taking place over a two-day period after being held in a more limited capacity during the last few years.
Head coach Tom Richert said the experience will be new for most of the team.
“Many of (the kids) have never had a two-day tournament because of COVID, so this is kind of new,” Richert said, adding that the forensics program is being “restarted” and “recreated” after a few amended years due to the pandemic.
Though it’s going to be a challenge, Richert said the kids are ready for it.
“They’re pretty excited about it,” he said. “Many of them haven’t been there before, so the kids will have a chance to see Detroit a little bit, too.”
MCC, a Class C/D school, will be up against competitors from Class B schools as well. Last year, the team placed third in its class, and Richert’s hoping for an even better result at Wayne State.
The team’s chances seem good. Out of the 18 state-qualifying students, the list of regional champs heading into state is lengthy.
Maddie Berea placed first in storytelling for ninth- and 10th-graders; Holly Bowen placed first in prose interpretation; Adriana Donahue placed first in storytelling; Sophia Edmondson and Lucy O’Harra placed first in duo interpretation; Nori McEachern placed first in program oral interpretation; Eva Hradel placed first in extemporaneous speaking; Riley Mortiz placed first in impromptu 9/10; Hunter Ohrling placed first in informative speaking; Helena Snell placed first in poetry; Elliette Thomas placed first in oratory; Nyvaeh Wendt placed first in sales; and Vincent Williams placed first in impromptu speaking.
First runners-up were Cal Baur in poetry; Jacob Failor in oratory; Savannah Kwiatt in informative speaking; and Zach Molina in storytelling 9/10.
Alyssa Raspotnik placed third in dramatic interpretation at the regional tournament.
Richert says the team will face some tough adversaries, as it’s competing against some of the strongest schools in the state, including private schools with more funding.
This season will be MCC’s last as a Class C/D school, according to Richert, who said in 2024, the team will be Class B.
The last time MCC took home the state championship in its division was in 2018.