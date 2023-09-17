Entomologists from Michigan, Wisconsin and beyond congregated at Harborview Marina this past weekend.
According to John Douglass, president-elect of the Michigan Entomological Society, the annual meeting was a way to bring researchers — whether university or government-affiliated or working on their own — together to build bonds and to hear research being done on insects.
The meeting was held in Ludington in part because the Wisconsin Entomological Society also was brought in as a full partner in an effort to reach across Lake Michigan.
“We have the most knowledgeable experts from both states come to this,” Douglass said.
About 40 people attended including a local beekeeper and others interested in the world of insects.
“The knowledge people have is just amazing,” Douglass said.
Presentations touched upon fascinating facets of the world of insects.
“Everybody has a story about bugs,” Douglass said. “There’s nobody that’s neutral about bugs. Part of the time it’s negative — they’re annoyed by the pests or mosquitos. But more often, it’s just ‘I love Luna moths,’ or, ‘my daughter is raising a monarch.’ So, there are way more good stories about the beauty … with no other necessary requirement, other than ‘As a little kid, the teacher brought in one of those, and it was so cool.’”
Some insects have negative effects on commerce, Douglass said, “but way more than that, they’re kind of like emissaries, or ambassadors of environmental health.”
Dave Dister, a local botanist and Ludington Daily News columnist, presented a program on the Vascular Flora of Ludington State Park to open Sunday morning’s round of programs. The presentation was based on a six-year study by Dister published in 2017 detailing more than 400 different plants found in the park. Seventy-seven percent of them were native species, and 23% non-native, he said.
One presenter, Robert Haack, has done talks at all but one of the past 40 years of the MES annual meetings. Retired after a career at the USDA Forest Service and Michigan State University where he researched in particular certain borers such as the emerald ash borer that devastated Michigan’s ash trees, Haack spoke about programs given over the years. He promised more papers on topics in the years to come.
After lunch Dister was to lead field trips to the state park.
Some entomologists, did nighttime “black light trapping” of moths at Ludington State Park to determine species present.