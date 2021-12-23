Epworth office employees delivered 176 gift baskets to the staff at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital on Thursday, dubbing the baskets from Epworth’s cottagers as being sent “With Love from Epworth.”
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, health care workers have been called to work long hours to care for the soaring number of patients.
The hope is the gift bags are a small reminder the employees are appreciated, according to Patty Klevorn, communications director at Epworth.
The idea was inspired by a program called Mercy for Mercy for health care workers at Mercy Health in Muskegon, which is operated by Jessica Nicholls.
Klevorn said Nicholls’ best friend is Kate Raspotnik, the Epworth Assembly’s office administrator. When Raspotnik told the rest of the Epworth staff about what her friend was doing, Kim Hamm, the assembly’s general manager, encouraged the staff to organize something similar for Epworth cottagers and staff to give to Spectrum employees.
“I just feel so bad for our health care workers at this time, so if there is a way we can show even the smallest amount of appreciation, then that was what we were going to do,” Raspotnik said. “Christmas to me is about giving, and right now, no one deserves a little something more than our health care workers. The response from our cottagers was amazing, Merry Christmas to all, and thank you.”
Klevorn said staff participated and the assembly put it out to cottagers. They flooded the staff with all of sorts of items.
Dozens of cottagers sent thousands of items to be assembled into “With Love from Epworth” bags. The items include face wipes, deodorant, chapstick, hand lotion, pens, head bands, V-8 energy drinks, a variety of snacks and more.
“We didn’t know if we’d receive enough for 10 bags or 100 bags. What flooded in was more than we could have expected,” Hamm said. “We are overjoyed to be able to spread some love. Our community loves Ludington, and this is one of the many ways they’re showing it.”
“The staff really apprechates this,” said Karen Soper, nurse manager for medical surge unit and critical care unit at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Nancy Harroun, clinical director of nursing at the hospital, said these gestures are so appreciated by the staff.
“To have this community support is awesome,” Harroun said. “I have seen so many great things and littler gestures like this are huge. This is good timing because we are coming out of another COVID surge, and the staff is tired. People will be emotional getting these gifts.”
Epworth is a seasonal resort along Lake Michigan just north of Ludington. It is open from when the weather allows in April through Nov. 1. While cottagers are away, they keep in touch with their second-home community through the resort’s newsletter.
A mid-December newsletter shared information about the latest COVID-19 statistics and offered an opportunity to show appreciation for Ludington hospital staff who have been overwhelmed by the latest surge in the pandemic.