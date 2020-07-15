The Mason County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Assessing Solutions to take on the equalization for the county Tuesday at its regular meeting , but not without some reservations by some on the board.
Mason County Equalization Director Tom Routhier retired, and it created a vacancy in the position. The county’s Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee recommended a contract with Assessing Solutions with Anthony Meyaard to serve as the equalization director. A deputy equalization director was set to be hired, too.
The agreement passed, 6-1, with Nick Krieger dissenting, but he wasn’t the only one to have questions. Krieger said that he had no issues with Assessing Solutions or Meyaard, but he did with the process.
“Interviews should be held for this specific position,” he said. “We are asking a person to be the deputy, and then after three years, that person would become the director without posting it.”
Gary Castonia and Dr. Lew Squires both had questions about the candidates themselves. One was an internal candidate for the position, and Castonia — who is not on the finance committee — said he was told that candidate did not interview well. He also asked if the pay for the deputy director would be in addition to the pay for the director. Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said there is a salary reduction between contracting with Assessing Solutions and the pay for the deputy director.
Squires noted that it was his belief that county employees are groomed to move up from one position to the next. He said the deputy director that was to be hired is related to Meyaard.
“I have the utmost respect for committee and administrator. I would encourage you, in the future as we do hiring procedures, to be more transparent,” he said near the conclusion of the meeting. “That looked a little funny to the public. I do commend you and look forward to working with you.”
Janet Andersen, who is on the committee, said the contract with Assessing Solutions allows for the county to do accurate assessments on the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility because of the level of certification it has. In the past, the county has needed a waiver for assessments because of the lack of certification.
Chuck Lange, who chairs the committee, said interviews were conducted with each of the candidates, and their references were called. Interviews of candidates were also done with Knizacky and Routhier.
“In the end, we recommended the best-qualified applicant (to be hired),” he said.
All other resolutions before the board passed unanimously.
Emergency management report
Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink gave her annual report to the board, noting the drownings last summer and the continued work with erosion issues along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Reimink also spoke about the free COVID-19 testing taking place at Ludington High School today and Thursday.
“We want anyone working outside the home to get tested. If you’re working outside the home, it’s to help to identify the asymptomatic,” she said.
The office continues to implement the CodeRED alert system, and it added warnings for beach safety, Reimink noted.
CMH report
Dr. Lisa Williams gave an annual report for West Michigan Community Mental Health to the board. The report covered the 2018-19 fiscal year, but one of the big impacts from that year carried over to this year and dealing with COVID-19, she said.
Thanks in part to being a certified community behavioral health clinic by the federal government through a multi-million dollar grant, Williams said West Michigan CMH was able to quickly adapt from face-to-face to distance work.
“The community mental health clinics in CCBHC were quicker to respond to COVID-19, We had 90 percent of our services face-to-face, and by that Friday almost everybody was set up to work remotely,” she said. ”We were able to move all of our meetings (to online platforms), purchase (personal protection equipment, and) we were open a warning line expand mild to moderate population.”
Before COVID-19, Williams said the grants allowed for West Michigan CMH to reach populations of people that it had not been able to reach before. That includes reaching people where they were, including within the community or even the jail.
In addition, West Michigan CMH was able to work on developing an application that people can use to help with their issues on their own.
“We used some of the grant dollars to purchase evidence-based mobile app to provide personal support,” Williams said. “It allows you to monitor your own behavior. It focuses intervention. Clinicians are using it to augment (their care). It’s extremely exciting, and partnered with community foundation (on it).”