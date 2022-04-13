PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The assessed and taxable values for the county increased last year, according to a report by Mason County Equalization Director Tony Meyaard to the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
Meyaard gave his report as a part of three annual reports during the county board’s regular meeting Tuesday night at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The equalization department must give a report each year, and one must be approved by the county board, too.
The assessed value increased by 7.29 percent and the taxable value went up by 3.82 percent, he said.
“(It) outpaced the consumer price index. The consumer price index was 3.3. So with 3.82, we’re a little ahead, which I think is pretty typical,” he said.
Meyaard said the increases are somewhat attributable to the housing market for the county.
“The residential market in Mason right now is just crazy,” he said. “It’s really on fire. We have several of the townships and cities that have double-digit increases in their residential market, except for Riverton (Township).”
According to state law, the county has equalize property at 50% of true-cash value.
The department conducts surveys and then relays to the assessors that values for property have to increase by so much or decrease by so much “to be at 50% of true cash value.”
Meyaard said there were some instances of increases, though, that were not experienced in roughly 30 years.
“We have to factor in a local unit because a local unit did not come in at 49- 50% of true cash value,” he said. “That means that the board of commissioners has the duty to equalize that property at 50%.”
The biggest increases will be in Sheridan Township, Meyaard said. With the county board’s acceptance, it increasing the assessed values of agricultural property by 9.49% from what was sent previously by the assessor.
The residential property in Sheridan Township is going to be factored by 22 percent.
“When we talk about raising values, we’re talking about assessed values,” he said. “There’s two values, assessed and taxable… The taxable values, will they change from this change? Yes. Some will, some will not. When we factor the rules of the consumer price index, they still apply.
“A property owner cannot see a rate of increase greater than inflation,” he continued, citing the 3.3 percent. “Let’s just say the prior assessed value, they saw $0 change in their taxable value. The most they will see as an increase in their taxable value which is what they will get taxed on is their 3.3%.”
The tax liability did not increase, he said.
Commissioner Jody Hartley noted increases in Eden Township overall of 17.18% and Hamlin Township increased by 14.9%
“Across the board, they’re up quite a bit,” Hartley said.
In regard to Riverton Township, Meyaard said the commercial personal property decreased by 48% or $110,000, and the industrial decreased by 14.88%
“They lost almost $4 million in industrial personal property,” he said. “I don’t know if that is directly related to the wind farm, but there is this exemption called eligible manufacturing personal property exemption that more and more people are starting to go for. I am assuming more and more people are starting to go for part of that exemption.”
Meyaard said that while that exemption is in place, both the county and township will see some of those dollars return.
Mason County Airport report
Mason County Airport Manager John O’Conner said the airport was pretty busy during 2021, while also noting the work ahead for it, during his annual report.
“We saw a significant return of air travel. When you look at differences between commercial aviation and scheduled service and general aviation side of charter services and private flights, there was a significant increase at most airports,” O’Conner said.
O’Conner said fuel sales increased by 5.5% last year, and the parking fees were at or more than the previous two years. And the county hangar is leased out except for one space.
In terms of traffic, O’Conner said most of the traffic was in the summer and when most of the travel restrictions because of COVID-19 were lifted.
“We saw a significant increase of traffic over the next two years,” he said.
The airport is just starting the process of addressing the pavement surfaces of the two runways as well as changing the design of the airport to meet the standards of the Federal Aviation Administration.
“These next five years with the rehabilitation of (the east-west runway) followed by some taxiway development and (the north-south runway) resurfaced, we’re really setting the stage for the next two decades as far as our pavement conditions,” he said.
O’Conner did say the amount of chartered jets coming to the Mason County Airport increased greatly.
“That’s predominantly resort and private individuals coming back and forth from their summer homes,” he said. “From folks we talk with, a lot of those individuals chose that route over commercial traffic and that is largely because of the restrictions on commercial airlines.”
MSU Extension report
James Kelley, the Michigan State University Extension regional director, said the year was a bit challenging because of the restrictions imposed either by municipalities or the university, but many people far and wide took advantage of the Extension’s offerings.
“Beyond the 39 (programs) that were presented within the county, a lot of Mason County residents attended virtual programming,” he said. “About 150-odd virtual programs…
“Our programming that was put on by our staff actually reached out beyond Mason County due to that virtual format. They were often programs open to anyone across the state, so that programming was attended by a few thousand participants in the State of Michigan.”
Kelley highlighted the work its done with charter fishemen, water resources and invasive species, vegetable and fruit experts and working in conjunction with the West Michigan Livestock Council with 4-H programming at the fair and beyond.
He said with 4-H, there are traditional fair activities but also other programs such as the Tech Wizards. Kelley said he’s trying to connect with today’s youth by having sessions through 4-H regarding video games or sewing cosplay clothing.
“I expect our youth programs to increase significantly,” he said.