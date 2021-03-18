Consumers Energy customers in the Ludington area experienced either power outages or flickering Wednesday evening that lasted between an hour and a half to two hours.
The energy company stated in an email to the Daily News that it had an equipment failure at 5:20 p.m. that tripped a pair of substations in the area.
“We had some protective devices that are designed to limit the number of customers affected by a power outage fail on the line near Bryant Road, which we believe caused more customers to lose power, including the additional outage on the line near First Street,” wrote Roger Morgenstern, senior public information director for Consumers Energy, in an email to the Daily News. “We are still investigating why the situation occurred and if it was related to a branch that came down on a portion of the Bryant Road line.”
There were 370 Consumers Energy customers affected in the outage area near First Street, and power was restored at 7:02 p.m. The outage along Bryant Road that affected 1,515 customers was resolved at 7:59 p.m.
“As always, we appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked through the issues, determined when it was safe to re-energize the lines, and get customers restored as quickly but safely as possible,” Morgenstern stated to the Daily News.