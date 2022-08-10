The August Garden of the Month is at North Rath and West Pere Marquette streets in Ludington.
Laurie and Greg Erickson have transformed their spacious corner lot into beautifully tended fruit, vegetable and flower gardens.
The front of the home has foundation planting of Yellow Ribbon Arborvitae, Globe Hetz Midget Arborvitae, Florence Parks Rhododendron and accented with pots and a basket of impatiens, salvia and magenta colored petunias.
The best way to view the back yard gardens is from West Pere Marquette Street and an alley way. There is a foundation flower bed along the back of the house including clematis, purple cone flower and a big leaf hydrangea.
A large vegetable garden has corn, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, squash and much more.
There is a row of pink, blue and white big leaf hydrangeas at the rear of the home along with a colorful flower bed containing hostas, brunneras, clematis and potted annuals.
Concord and Riesling grapevines run along a white south facing fence heavy with fruit.
To fully appreciate the Ericksons’ yard, drive by slowly.
Visit the Mason County Garden Club website at www.masoncountygardenclub.org, or visit the club’s Facebook page for more photos of the Ericksons’ garden.