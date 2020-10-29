PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Halfway through and the project is going as expected, according to J.C. Smith, operator for Hallack Contracting.
The erosion construction in front of the Buttersville Park and Campground started on Monday and is expected to be completed on Friday.
The township board approved the emergency construction at its Oct. 13 meeting after the township parks manager, Kelly Smith, submitted cost estimates from three contractors.
The township approved Hallack for the project at an estimated cost of $97,965.
Kelly Smith gave a presentation at a previous meeting stressing the importance of acting quickly because the high water level this year eroded the beach and dune bluff. He expected the erosion to continue in the fall and would damage the stairs leading to the campground.
Dredging from the Pere Marquette Lake channel during the summer provided temporary relief from the erosion, but that too was disappearing.
It was also important to do the construction while there was still beach to keep the equipment out of the water, Kelly Smith said.
“Right now because we have some sand beach to work on, weather hasn’t been a factor. If this would have been a project where there was not width of beach to work with, or a limited width, it would have been a much more complicated process,” he said.
J.C. Smith and two others from Hallack, based in Hart, were laying down natural limestone to create the barrier on Wednesday.
“It’s going well. They’ve made really good progress in a couple days. They started stockpiling the rocks over the weekend at the day parking lot to get ready then they started on Monday cutting the trench. They did around the stairs first and yesterday (Tuesday) started making their way along the beach frontage,” Kelly Smith said.
The excavators dug a toe trench below the lake level, added fabric and laid the stone on top.
“We dig in toe to where approximately the erosion could end up if the water kept eroding the sand. We dig down to get the rocks to the bottom (of there),” J.C. Smith said. “(The fabric) is to make sure the sand won’t wash out of the back side of the rocks.”
The proposed contract was for 933 tons of rip rap, or rocks. J.C. Smith said the project was on target and it didn’t appear it would need more tonnage.
He said Hallack was using the natural limestone because it has proven to be more effective.
“They’ve come to the conclusion that the jagged edges stone actually lock into place better than the field stone,” J.C. Smith said.
The barrier will extend 350 feet north of the stairs along the shoreline when finished.
Kelly Smith said if there was any leftover limestone, it is possible they will extend the length of the barrier.
“There are no concerns at this point. It’s going well and they are within their specs,” he said.